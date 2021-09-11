https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/chris-christie-joins-the-nevertrumpers/

Chris Christie’s advice for the GOP: “We need to face the realities of the 2020 election and learn, not hide from them. We need to discredit the extremists in our midst… the conspiracy theorists and the truth deniers.” pic.twitter.com/GUj85sk3Tk — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) September 10, 2021

Christie spoke at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California.

“Pretending we won when we lost is a waste of time and energy and credibility.”

“We need to free ourselves from the quicksand of endless grievances. We need to turn our attention to the future and stop wallowing in the past. We need to face the realities of the 2020 election and learn, not hide from them. We need to discredit the extremists in our midst, the conspiracy theorists and the truth deniers.”

“No man, no woman, no matter what office they’ve held or wealth they’ve acquired is worthy of blind faith or obedience, no matter who is demanding we tie our future to a pile of lies.”