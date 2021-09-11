https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/613d7b40bbafd42ff58b2eec
President Trump served as guest commentator at the Triller Fight Club event Saturday on September 11th. This was after he traveled to Ground Zero earlier in the day to commemorate the 20th Anniversary…
A wildfire broke out Saturday in mountainous terrain near Castaic, threatening structures and prompting the California Highway Patrol to close a stretch of the 5 Freeway in both directions, authoritie…
Joe Biden stopped to speak with reporters at Shanksville and gave rambling, at times incoherent remarks for twelve minutes while fielding a handful of softball questions. Biden trashed America and Tru…
“We are unable to safely staff the service … The number of resignations leaves us no choice but to pause delivering babies,” said the hospital CEO….
We find ourselves in a cold civil war. But we have no real generals. A war without generals is no war at all. There is no liberty or death, only death……