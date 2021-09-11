https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/college-football-fans-chant-fck-joe-biden-plays-9-11-video/
Warning: *Harsh language in every video*
It’s a movement.
It all started last week when Trump supporters at the Virginia Tech game started chanting “F*ck Joe Biden!”
Since last week, the anti-Biden chants have spread to more games, bars and even concerts.
The Alabama student section chanted “f*ck Joe Biden!” in between plays on Saturday.
The Alabama student section is chanting “F*** Joe Biden” in between plays.
— Aaron Suttles (@AaronSuttles) September 11, 2021
Students chanted “F*ck Joe Biden!” during the Auburn/Alabama game.
VIDEO:
FUCK JOE BIDEN! The best new tradition! @OldrowAuburn pic.twitter.com/x6W5aVq8Te
— Old Row (@OldRowViral) September 11, 2021
Fans attending the Tennessee-Pittsburgh game chanted “F*ck Joe Biden!”
VIDEO:
Fuck Joe Biden from @OldRowVols! pic.twitter.com/jIEJYNsL8k
— Old Row (@OldRowViral) September 11, 2021