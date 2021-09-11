https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/college-football-fans-chant-fck-joe-biden-plays-9-11-video/

Warning: *Harsh language in every video*

It’s a movement.

It all started last week when Trump supporters at the Virginia Tech game started chanting “F*ck Joe Biden!”

Since last week, the anti-Biden chants have spread to more games, bars and even concerts.

The Alabama student section chanted “f*ck Joe Biden!” in between plays on Saturday.

The Alabama student section is chanting “F*** Joe Biden” in between plays. — Aaron Suttles (@AaronSuttles) September 11, 2021

Students chanted “F*ck Joe Biden!” during the Auburn/Alabama game.

VIDEO:

Fans attending the Tennessee-Pittsburgh game chanted “F*ck Joe Biden!”

VIDEO:

