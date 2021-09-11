https://thelibertydaily.com/congressman-calls-despotic-biden-an-anti-science-bigot/

Does Joe Biden hate science? Is this hatred manifesting in policies that disregard clear medical data that indicates Americans with natural immunity are far-better protected from Covid-19 than those who just get the jabs? This seems to be the case after this week’s announcement by the Biden-Harris regime that they’re imposing a medical dictatorship over the nation.

Congressman Thomas Massie called the regime and Dear Leader Biden out over their apparent bigotry against science.

“Biden is an anti-science bigot for implying that even people with natural immunity who decide not to get vaccinated should be targets of derision and should be forced out of their jobs,” he Tweeted.

Biden is an anti-science bigot for implying that even people with natural immunity who decide not to get vaccinated should be targets of derision and should be forced out of their jobs. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) September 11, 2021

Studies have demonstrated natural immunity offers more protection than the shots. Moreover, the protections they offer seem to last much longer with most governments already promoting booster shots less than a year since the release of the initial injections.

“The natural immune protection that develops after a SARS-CoV-2 infection offers considerably more of a shield against the Delta variant of the pandemic coronavirus than two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, according to a large Israeli study that some scientists wish came with a ‘Don’t try this at home’ label,” Science reported late last month. “The newly released data show people who once had a SARS-CoV-2 infection were much less likely than vaccinated people to get Delta, develop symptoms from it, or become hospitalized with serious COVID-19.”

The regime’s medical tyranny reached a new high this week after Biden declared he is imposing mandates on all federal employees to get vaccinated or find new jobs. He is also forcing businesses with over 100 employees to require proof of vaccination or weekly negative Covid tests from all employees. Conspicuously, neither illegal aliens nor members of Congress or their staffs are under the mandates.

The same people who keep saying, “follow the science,” are the ones who are adamantly opposed to any science that does not fit their narrative. The Biden-Harris regime is driven by a nefarious agenda that has nothing to do with medical science.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

