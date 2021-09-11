https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/09/11/corey-deangelis-sums-up-insanity-of-dept-of-educations-civil-rights-investigation-into-florida-ban-on-mask-mandates/

Yesterday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis applauded a court ruling that, pending appeal, upholds his ban on schools making mask wearing mandatory:

But the Biden administration isn’t about to let it go, and the civil rights division of the Department of Education is now reportedly getting involved:

School choice warrior Corey DeAngelis summed up the madness this way:

It’s come to this?

The Left has been working hard to turn freedom into fascism and fascism into freedom.

