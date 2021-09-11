https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/09/11/corey-deangelis-sums-up-insanity-of-dept-of-educations-civil-rights-investigation-into-florida-ban-on-mask-mandates/
Yesterday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis applauded a court ruling that, pending appeal, upholds his ban on schools making mask wearing mandatory:
No surprise here – the 1st DCA has restored the right of parents to make the best decisions for their children.
I will continue to fight for parents’ rights.
— Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) September 10, 2021
But the Biden administration isn’t about to let it go, and the civil rights division of the Department of Education is now reportedly getting involved:
BREAKING: The civil rights arm of the U.S. Department of Education opens investigation into Florida’s mask mandate ban in schools.
More on that announcement here: pic.twitter.com/gBhhxjHxoi
— Ana Ceballos (@anaceballos_) September 10, 2021
School choice warrior Corey DeAngelis summed up the madness this way:
the government NOT forcing you to do something violates your civil rights 🤔 https://t.co/EL96cpTnsk
— Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) September 11, 2021
It’s come to this?
Clown world https://t.co/MSchXH2uuq
— Jesus Matters. Respectfully Declining Tyranny. (@usebigears) September 11, 2021
Beyond parody. https://t.co/ss2iHv0aUy
— Deviant Refugee (@DeviantRefugee) September 11, 2021
because freedom violates our civil rights in this upside down world we’re living in. 🙃 https://t.co/0xoC8gAdEH
— foreveralover (@foreveralover3) September 11, 2021
The Left has been working hard to turn freedom into fascism and fascism into freedom.