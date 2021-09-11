https://thelibertydaily.com/dear-leader-biden-gets-booed-at-9-11-memorial/

Joe Biden’s popularity is dwindling, even in far-left areas like New York City. The authoritarian has failed with every policy his regime has implemented, and New Yorkers let him have it when he went over to talk to some kids commemorating the solemn moment in our history.

“Don’t sniff them,” a man can be heard yelling at Biden as he approached the children. The installed occupant of the Oval Office was greeted with boos and jeers from the crowd. Watch:

Video appears to show Biden getting booed at 9/11 Memorial today pic.twitter.com/gIc06IU6Ye — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 11, 2021

This embarrassment on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks was bad enough, but he was later captured pulling down his mask and yelling at someone. Social media exploded with questions and comments. Why was he yelling during this somber event?

All the Worlds problems in one single photo. Joe removing mask to shout at someone during somber 9-11 moment. pic.twitter.com/GiS8t6pdDh — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) September 11, 2021

The handlers for the communist puppet pretending to be President of the United States is having a hard time keeping it together as Biden continues to deteriorate mentally. Does he even realize how reviled he is by most of the country?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

