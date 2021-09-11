https://thelibertydaily.com/dear-leader-biden-yanks-down-face-mask-to-yell-at-someone-during-somber-9-11-ceremony/

Most Americans, even Democrats, are finally starting to realize our installed dictator is clueless. It turns out he’s classless as well.

Getty Images captured the moment when the occupant of the Oval Office took down his super-important-totally-effective-non-symbol-of-obedience, also known as a face mask, to scream at someone during the 9/11 ceremony today. It was Joe Biden and all of our country’s problems wrapped into a single moment. Even Bill Clinton seemed to appreciate the somber moment.

All the Worlds problems in one single photo. Joe removing mask to shout at someone during somber 9-11 moment. pic.twitter.com/GiS8t6pdDh — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) September 11, 2021

Twitter users had thoughts.

I see the difference, do you? pic.twitter.com/AgWiL6D8QG — Breanna Morello 🇺🇸 (@BreannaMorello) September 11, 2021

“Here comes the airplane! — Good job buddy!” pic.twitter.com/Ri7a0Z1s7O — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) September 11, 2021

We don’t talk enough about how Biden is kind of a weirdo pic.twitter.com/twddcsVo4d — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 11, 2021

With all the bellyaching Democrats did during the Trump administration, one would think they’d be in fetal position by now watching Biden’s daily embarrassments.

