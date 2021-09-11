https://100percentfedup.com/disgraceful-hand-wringing-sos-blinken-says-taliban-wont-allow-charter-flights-to-depart-blaming-lack-of-personnel-airport-security-on-his-inability-to-aid-those-left-behind-video/

Joe Biden’s Secretary of State Antony Blinken appears to be dumbfounded over the Taliban’s lack of cooperation in evacuating Americans and allies trapped in Afghanistan.

It’s as if Democrats have confused the Taliban with Antifa and are genuinely surprised that they aren’t cooperating like their obedient little home-grown terrorists.

Fidgeting and looking weak and defeated, Blinken blames the lack of Amerian Military presence for our inability to counter the terrorists, saying,

“There are limits to what we can do without personnel on the ground, without an airport with normal security procedures in place.”

If you just crawled out from under a rock, or similarly, if your only news source was CNN, you’d be under the impression that Biden and Blinken had nothing to do with the disastrous and deadly pull-out, but simply inherited the mess.

Gee, who could’ve anticipated that the Taliban were going to act like terrorist thugs after the moronic Biden regime pulled out all the troops ahead of civilians, and left a sophisticated arsenal behind for them?

Without revealing his plan, most likely because there is no plan, Blinken says, “We are working to do everything in our power to support those flights and to get them off the ground.”

Maybe we could reach into the Obama playbook and do another prisoner swap…give them a few of their blood-thirsty savages in exchange for a couple of unvetted afghan men claiming to be American allies.

If the disaster in Afghanistan is Biden’s version of a “responsible end”, imagine what he envisions for a prosperous America.

Some are expecting Blinken to resign. That would be shocking as Democrats are held to no standard, bound by no laws, accountable to no one, the least of which being our laughable “free press”. Still, we can hope…

Not only did Blinken block evac flights, he dissolved the Crisis Response center at State months before the withdrawal He can’t escape that — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 10, 2021

