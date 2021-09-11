https://uncanceled.news/45466-2/

Dr. Scott Lively talks about the “True Church of Satan,” as a Satanic Temple in Texas challenges the Heartbeat Bill.

The religion does not have or believe in gods; however, it filed a letter with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, requesting its members to be able to have access to abortion pills on the grounds of freedom of religion.

This comes after the state of Texas passed the most restrictive abortion laws in the nation. Under what is now called the Heartbeat Bill, abortions after six weeks of pregnancy are banned.

This is met with controversy as many don’t even realize they’re pregnant during the first six weeks.

There are also no exceptions to the new law, not even for rape or incest. Further, the Texas law allows anyone to file a lawsuit against someone who helped another get an abortion, with fines that could amount to $10,000.

“Fetal heartbeat” is defined in the new law as cardiac activity or steady and repetitive rhythmic contraction of the fetal heart within the gestational sac. It claims that pregnant women could use that signal to determine the likelihood that her unborn child can survive to full-term birth.

Previously, abortions in Texas were prohibited after about 20 weeks, while pill-induced abortions were barred 10 weeks down. Records showed that more than 56,600 abortions were performed on Texas residents in 2019.

The Satanic Temple is based in Salem, Massachusetts, and it says that its members hold bodily autonomy sacred. Its co-founder, Lucien Greaves, also said in a statement that abortion rituals are an important facet of its belief. (Related: Vaccine mandates similar to forcing people into taking the Mark of the Beast, warns Scott Lively – Brighteon.TV.)

Inviolable, subject to one’s own will

The third tenet of the Temple is that “One’s body is inviolable, subject to one’s own vill alone.” This claims that the obstacle of abortion restrictions that impose on procedures should not apply to its members as it violates their beliefs.

Greaves said, “We’ve ritualized and centralized the abortion process so that beforehand somebody needing an abortion can come to us for preliminary counseling in which there’s these affirmations that attest that they made their choice within their understanding of the best available options and that this is the right choice for them, and that they did it in line with their religious tenets, which are our own.”

He also said in an interview that there is a similar counseling process after the abortion takes place.

According to the church’s reproductive rights spokeswoman, “No Christian would tolerate a law that insists state counseling is necessary before someone can be baptized. Our members are justly entitled to religious liberty in order to practice our rituals as well.”

The Satanic Temple wants to retain access to abortion pills using its Religious Freedom Restoration Act rights. The Texas legislation made it all the way to the U.S. Supreme court after a group of abortion clinics and advocates requested the law to be blocked.

It is using religious liberty to exempt its members from abortion laws. The argument is similar to that of Hobby Lobby, which refused to provide contraceptive coverage to its employees despite mandates through the federal Affordable Care Act.

The Satanic Temple plans on continuing its work, even if the FDA disallows distribution of abortion pharmaceuticals on religious grounds.

Greaves also acknowledged that the matter will likely continue beyond Texas, as other states are looking to adopt similar bills.

The Texas Right to Life called the bill’s signing a “landmark victory,” but added that more comprehensive measures are still waiting for a vote in Legislature.

“Texas Right to Life reminds our elected officials of their solemn duty to protect the lives of their citizens, especially the most vulnerable and innocent Texans in the womb. The signing of the Texas Heartbeat Act marks a historic step in the battle to protect Life,” the organization said in a statement.

Listen to Dr. Scott Lively’s commentary on the Heartbeat Bill and his take on abortions in general at the Prophecy & Politics program on BrighteonTV, which airs Wednesdays at 4:00 PM.

