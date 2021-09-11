https://www.dailywire.com/news/education-insanity-top-10-stories-of-the-week-vol-32

Welcome back to Education Insanity, a weekly column updating you on the most insane events taking place in our nation’s schools. Here, we’ll delve into the growing presence of critical race theory, the ideology that claims that America is irredeemably rooted in racism, and “woke” culture.

Let’s get started.

10. Professors Argue Merit System Is Unjust Because It Rewards Productive Individuals – Campus Reform

Two professors, one at the University of Arizona and one the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs, argued in an article that “success and merit” are “barriers” to “achieving the goals of justice, diversity, equity, and inclusion.” Professors Beth Mitchneck and Jessi L. Smith also expressed concerns that universities receive funding based on the individual performances of their professors’ work.

9. Stanford Bans Indoor Parties For Its 95 Percent Vaccinated Student Body – The College Fix

Despite having 95 percent of its students vaccinated, Stanford University announced new prohibitions to “help limit the potential for virus transmission,” including limiting indoor events. “Indoor events such as residence hall meetings will still be allowed, as will private gatherings in a student’s room, suite, or apartment with no more than four times the occupancy in attendance,” Associate Vice Provost Russell Furr said in an email.

8. College Textbook Blames COVID Deaths On Americans Who Oppose Lockdowns – Campus Reform

A North Carolina community college assigned a textbook to students that claims that COVID-19 lockdowns “saved tens of thousands of lives” and Americans who disagreed with the intense restrictions caused deaths. “Most Americans responded to the pandemic by limiting their social contact, covering their faces when going out, and washing their hands thoroughly after they did,” the textbook reads. “Yet, lives were lost because some Americans held beliefs that were at odds with the facts.”

7. Ohio State Paid ‘White Fragility Author’ $12K For Zoom Talk – The Federalist

Ohio State University shelled out $12,000 in taxpayer dollars to prominent Critical Race Theory grifter Robin DiAngelo for a Zoom lecture on white privilege. DiAngelo is an “anti-racist” consultant and author of the 2018 book “White Fragility.”

6. University Of Kansas Student Body President Shares ‘Death To America’ Tweet – The College Fix

The University of Kansas Student Body President and the student senate Twitter accounts both shared a tweet that read, “happy friday everybody. death to america” with a laughing emoji. Student Body President Niya McAdoo also shared a separate tweet that read, “The more you read American history, the more the whole ‘Death to America’ line sounds less like a terrifying, chaotic sentiment, and more like a perfectly rational, if anything remarkably reserved, statement.”

5. California Education Board Faces Legal Challenges To New ‘Ethnic Curriculum,’ Aztec Gods Chant – The Daily Wire

The Chicago-based Thomas More Society law firm filed a lawsuit against the state of California’s Board of Education over its proposed “ethnic studies” curriculum, which allegedly forces students to pray to Aztec gods. The lawsuit alleges that the curriculum is illegal to teach in taxpayer-funded institutions as government aid of religion is “prohibited” in California.

4. L.A. School District Implements Vaccine Mandate For Eligible Students – Los Angeles Times

The Los Angeles Board of Education voted 6-0 in a special meeting to mandate vaccinations for hundreds of thousands of eligible students enrolled in the Los Angeles Public School District. All children 12 and older must be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by January 2022 to enter campus.

3. Illinois Music Teacher Resigns After Calling Student ‘Piece Of S**t’ For Wearing Mask Below Nose, Vows To ‘Become A Better Human Being’ – The Daily Wire

Illinois music teacher Scott Grigoletto issued a resignation letter after a viral video showed him cursing at a high school student incorrectly wearing their face mask. The high school teacher can be heard calling one student a “piece of s**t,” and threatening to call the police.

2. Virginia Teachers Win $32.7 Million Bonus For ‘Extraordinary’ Work During Pandemic – Washington Free Beacon

Virginia’s largest school district, Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS), shelled out $32.7 million in bonuses to teachers for their “extraordinary contributions and sacrifices” during the COVID-19 pandemic. Most teachers in the district worked from home during the pandemic. The district used federal COVID-19 relief funds to pay teachers, bus drivers, and other staff for their “extraordinary” work, though the district never returned to in-person learning during the 2020-2021 school year.

1. School Board Member Whose Father Led 9/11 Hijackers’ Mosque Opposes Resolution Honoring Victims – The Daily Wire

Fairfax County Public School board member Abrar Omeish forcefully opposed a resolution honoring the victims of the 9/11 attacks. Omeish’s father was on the board of the mosque attended by 9/11 hijackers and hired as its imam as a top Al-Qaeda operative. The school board member claimed that marking the twentieth anniversary of 9/11 was not “anti-racist.”

