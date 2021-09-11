https://policetribune.com/ex-school-resource-officer-arrested-after-shes-accused-of-soliciting-teen-for-sex/

Inman, SC – A former Inman police officer who worked as a school resource officer at T.E. Mabry Middle School was arrested on Tuesday and is facing charges that she sent obscene material to and solicited sex from a 14 year old.

Former Inman Police Officer Caitlin Wooten worked as a school resource officer at the middle school in Spartanburg School District One until March, WSPA reported.

That’s when the Spartanburg County school received a complaint that Wooten had been allowing some students to vape on campus.

The school district said they contacted the police department about the allegations, WSPA reported.

Inman Police Chief Keith Tucker said Wooten was placed on administrative leave on March 12 as soon as he became aware of the complaint.

Chief Tucker said he contacted the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and asked them to investigate, WSPA reported.

The police chief said he terminated Wooten’s employment three days later on March 15.

The warrants said that 29-year-old school resource officer had contacted a 14 year old to try to get the child to participate in sexual activity, WSPA reported.

Arrest documents also showed that Wooten stands accused of having sent obscene material to a 14 year old and having provided alcohol and nicotine to other juveniles.

She was charged with misconduct in office, criminal solicitation of a minor, disseminating obscene material to a person under the age of 18, and three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, WSPA reported.

SLED said in a press release that Wooten had been booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center, WHNS reported.

A judge set bond at $9,700 for the former law enforcement officer on Sept. 7, WSPA reported.

Wooten is prohibited from having contact with the victims or posting on social media about the case as conditions of her release.

She’s also prohibited from entering the Mabry Middle School’s property, WSPA reported.

The judge said Wooten had no prior criminal record.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

