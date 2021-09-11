http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/2UXSd4Swjmw/

Donald Trump Jr. told Breitbart News Saturday that he plans to press his father, former President Trump, on aliens and Area 51 on Saturday night as they both commentate on the Triller Fight Club boxing match between Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort, previewing hours of what the Trump Jr. described as “unfettered and unfiltered Trump.”

Both the former president and his eldest son are set to commentate on the Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort boxing match at the Seminole Hard Rock Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

“After a somber day, you want to have a little fun, relax, get out of sort of the political world,” Donald Trump Jr. said, recalling how he spent his whole life going to fights with his father and explains how the organizers asked the two of them to commentate.

“After crazy, crazy, crazy, year, certainly a crazy seven months, a disaster in last 30 days with everything in Afghanistan and sort of the somber moment of just 20th of 9/11,” he said, they decided to do it “just to have some levity where we’re not necessarily talking about politics.”

“So we’re gonna be live commenting on the event,” he said, adding, “You know we’re gonna be doing that for a couple hours” and asking people to give him questions on social media.

“We got a couple hours of unfettered and unfiltered Trump,” he said, adding that they aim to “have some fun with this, you know, have some levity, see a different side of Trump.”

“But, you know, we got a couple hours to kill. So if you guys have some cool questions, I think I’m going to have to definitely ask about Area 51 and the aliens,” he added. “I’ve tried before, but when he was president, he was a little bit more tight-lipped. I’ll see if I can get a little bit more out of him.”

Trump Jr. pressed his father on the topic during a Father’s Day-themed interview last year.

“Before you leave office, will you let us know if there’s aliens? Because this is the only thing I really want to know. I want to know what’s going on. Would you ever open up Roswell and let us know what’s going on there?” he asked.

“So many people ask me that question,” Trump replied. “There are millions and millions of people that want to go there, that want to see it. I won’t talk to you about what I know about it but it’s very interesting. But Roswell is a very interesting place with a lot of people that would like to know what’s going on.”

However, of Saturday’s event, Trump Jr. added, “The idea is just to have some fun with it.”

“If you want to check it out, get some information, just text Trump to 75303, you know, they’ll send you the information on it and a link or you can look at the links on my social,” he added.

