Rob O’Neill, a retired Navy SEAL who took part in the raid that killed Osama bin Laden, said on Friday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow that “political correctness” and “woke” ideology contributed to the deaths of 13 U.S. military servicepersons in Afghanistan in suicide bombings during the Biden administration’s withdrawal from the failed state.

“The longer we spend time in a war, the more attorneys and politicians get involved, and if you ever really want to lose something, get politicians involved,” O’Neill said.

The Biden administration prioritized symbolism with its stated withdrawal on the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks over operational security, O’Neill stated.

He said, “We should have pulled out of Afghanistan, no doubt. But we did it the wrong way, and it was rushed because politicians wanted to get that 20th-anniversary celebration of, ‘I ended the war, and here we are 20 years later,’ and they just rushed it, and the reason they rushed it is they’re getting bad advice from advisors.”

O’Neill assessed incompetent advice up the chain of command among military leadership as a function of ambition. He remarked, “In the military, a junior person doesn’t want to tell his boss the truth, because the truth might not sound like what he wants to hear. Show me a four-star general, I will show you 14 people around him that are all yes men — someone carrying his luggage, all of them kissing his butt — and they’re going to tell him he wants to hear. O’Neill said generals with poor judgment who are reinforced by bootlicking and sycophantic subordinates relay their poor guidance to politicians. He stated, “[Such a general] wants to either get his political career going, or he wants to get his kick-ass job at a government contract.” He added, “There’s just bad leadership, right now. The soldiers can do it. The Marines can do it. The airmen can do it, and so can the sailors.” “We got 13 of our soldiers and Marines and a Navy corpsman killed, all because someone wants to get reelected,” he determined. “It’s all about personal power in the Beltway. The beltway is so far out of touch with reality that it’s disgusting.” O’Neill noted that “woke” ideology and “political correctness” amount to inversions of reality. “What we’re seeing in the military now, everything from the way they’re training people, this is what happens when you get woke and politically correct to the point of chaos. Up is down, down is up, and people get fired for telling the truth, and it’s wrong,” he remarked. He warned that prioritization of “wokeness” and “political correctness” comes at the expense of military preparedness. He stated, “Do not bring this into the military. Our military should be on the range, sighting their weapons in, getting good at tactics, being in the weight room, staying in shape, and being good to each other [instead of] all of this wokeness.” O’Neill recalled that Operation Enduring Freedom was initially named Operation Infinite Justice. He concluded, “I even saw this on 9/12 2001 — a lot of don’t know this — we were calling it Operation Infinite Justice. Someone said, ‘Well, that might offend people,’ so they changed it to Operation Enduring Freedom. You know it’s going to end badly when you start worrying about offending [people]. We’re at a point now with political correctness [where] we get in trouble if we don’t kill people in a nice way.” Breitbart News Daily broadcasts live on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

