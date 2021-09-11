https://www.dailywire.com/news/failed-democratic-candidate-claims-january-6-worse-than-9-11-its-not-even-close

A failed Democratic candidate in Florida tweeted that she believes the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021, was a more pressing day in American history than the terrorist attacks that took place on September 11, 2001 and killed 3,000 people.

Pamela Keith unsuccessfully ran for Florida’s 18th Congressional district in the 2018 midterms and was an unsuccessful Democratic candidate in the Florida Senate race of 2016. She also served in the U.S. Navy from 1995 to 1999.

Keith tweeted on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks that she believes the January 6 riots are worse than 9/11.

“On 1/6/2021, 9/11/2001 ceased being the worst thing that happened to America in my lifetime,” Keith said. “It’s really weird and painful to process and say that. But it’s the truth. And quite frankly… it’s not even close.”

On 1/6/2021, 9/11/2001 ceased being the worst thing that happened to America in my lifetime. It’s really weird and painful to process and say that. But it’s the truth. And quite frankly… it’s not even close. — Pam Keith, Esq. (@PamKeithFL) September 11, 2021

Keith is being shellacked on social media for her take. Political pundits Chris and Dana Loesch called out Keith for allegedly making the 9/11 memorial about herself.

“Because today is all about you,” Dana Loesch tweeted.

Because today is all about you https://t.co/MBJ7tibb1v — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 11, 2021

“Your idiotic attempt at comparison and equivocation is shameful,” Chris Loesch said. “Crawl back into your hole and delete your account.”

Your idiotic attempt at comparison and equivocation is shameful! Crawl back into your hole and delete your account. — Chris Loesch (@ChrisLoesch) September 11, 2021

Author Jennifer Greenberg encouraged Keith to make her comments to the families and friends of people who lost loved ones on 9/11.

“Tell that to the families of the 2,996 people who died on 9/11,” Greenberg said. “Actually, scratch that. They deserve peace and comfort today. Leave them alone.”

Tell that to the families of the 2,996 people who died on 9/11. Actually, scratch that. They deserve peace and comfort today. Leave them alone. — Jennifer Greenberg (@JennMGreenberg) September 11, 2021

Another Twitter user and libertarian consultant, who goes by the name “Ghost Gunner Lizzy,” echoed Greenberg’s sentiment.

“You should say this to the face of all the families of the victims in the Pentagon, in the Twin Towers, on the airplanes and the first responders and heroes who died on 9/11.”

You should say this to the face of all the families of the victims in the Pentagon, in the Twin Towers, on the airplanes and the first responders and heroes who died on 9/11. https://t.co/4wCoVIGI7D — Ghost Gunner Lizzy (@StarChamberMaid) September 11, 2021

Keith is not alone in her comparison between 9/11 and the January 6 riots. According to NBC’s Andrea Mitchell, President George W. Bush compared the January 6 “insurrectionists” to 9/11 hijackers during a speech in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

“Former President Bush in Shanksville compares Jan 6 insurrectionists to 9/11 hijackers: ‘in determination to defile our national symbols they are children of the same foul spirit and it is our duty to confront them.’ Wow,” Mitchell tweeted.

Former President Bush in Shanksville compares Jan 6 insurrectionists to 9/11 hijackers:”in determination to defile our national symbols they are children of the same foul spirit and it is our duty to confront them.” Wow — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) September 11, 2021

On the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks, the Huffington Post also took aim at the 9/11 museum and questioned whether it has a “problematic” history. According to the outlet, the memorial museum does “little to differentiate between the violent extremists who perpetrated the attacks and Islam itself.”

The outlet concludes that the museum creates “a harmful conflation of terrorism with Muslim identity” and has roots in Islamophobia.

“The reporters, critics and early visitors similarly pointed to a bevy of problems: the commercialism of the museum, the Islamophobic rhetoric in the museum’s discussion of terrorism and its few attempts to provide context to the events of 9/11.”

Related: 9/11’s Iconic Photos, 20 Years Later

Related: Syracuse Professor Trashes 9/11 Commentary, Says It Was An Attack On ‘Heteropatriarchal Capitalistic Systems’ Preferred By White Americans

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

