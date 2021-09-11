https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/kevindowneyjr/2021/09/11/fauci-fumbles-when-asked-a-simple-question-about-natural-immunity-n1477808

Dr. Fauci, American’s leading “expert” on all things COVID—except for when he get’s it wrong—was stumped by CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta in regards to natural COVID immunity.

“I get calls all the time, people say, ‘I’ve already had COVID, I’m protected.’ And now, the study says, maybe even more protected than the vaccine alone. Should they also get the vaccine? How do you make the case to them?” Gupta asked Dr. Fauci during a recent appearance on CNN.

Fauci’s Response: “I don’t have a really firm answer for you on that.”

CNN stumped Fauci? Maybe CNN is waking up? I doubt it. According to Joe Rogan, honesty isn’t their policy.

Gupta was referring to a report out of Israel suggesting that people who have recovered from COVID have a stronger immunity against the Delta variant than people who have taken the vaccinations. From the conclusion of that study:

This study demonstrated that natural immunity confers longer lasting and stronger protection against infection, symptomatic disease and hospitalization caused by the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, compared to the BNT162b2 two-dose vaccine-induced immunity. Individuals who were both previously infected with SARS-CoV-2 and given a single dose of the vaccine gained additional protection against the Delta variant.

How is it our head honcho on all things COVID doesn’t have a clue about such a simple, yet crucial question? More importantly, what else does he not know?

“That’s something that we’re going to have to discuss regarding the durability of the response,” Fauci continued. “The one thing that paper from Israel didn’t tell you is whether or not—as high as the protection is with natural infection—what’s the durability compared to the durability of a vaccine? So it is conceivable that you got infected, you’re protected, but you may not be protected for an indefinite period of time.”

Durability? Studies show the vaccine doesn’t keep people from catching and spreading the Delta variant. Shouldn’t Fauci, of all people, know that?

According to WHO, the following countries all had more Covid cases AND deaths in August 2021 than August 2020 (full vax rate in parentheses):

U.S. (52.8)

Israel (64.1)

UK (64.1)

Germany (61.3)

Canada (68) The following countries did not:

Sweden (59.9)

India (12.2) — Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) September 10, 2021

FACT-O-RAMA! Israel is one of the most vaccinated countries on the planet, yet currently has its highest COVID infection rate yet.

Maybe Fauci does know but is just taking orders from the Biden administration about what to say. After all, Gropey Joe can’t become the authoritarian he seems to want to be without his propaganda machine rolling.

Speaking of propaganda, here are the five rules of propaganda used by Dr. Joseph Goebbels, Hitler’s propaganda minister, long considered the master of indoctrination. Where have you seen these ideas used lately?

Avoid abstract ideas – appeal to the emotions.

Constantly repeat just a few ideas, use stereotyped phrases

Give only one side of the argument

Continuously criticize your opponents

Pick out one special “enemy” for special vilification

