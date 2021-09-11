https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/09/11/florida-dem-pam-keith-says-9-11-01-ceased-being-the-worst-thing-that-happened-to-america-in-my-lifetime-on-1-6-21/

Sadly the anniversary of 9/11 always brings with it some ill-advised takes that are beyond ridiculous. Here’s one from former Democrat congressional candidate and current executive director of Fight 4 Florida’s Future, Pam Keith:

On 1/6/2021, 9/11/2001 ceased being the worst thing that happened to America in my lifetime. It’s really weird and painful to process and say that. But it’s the truth. And quite frankly… it’s not even close. — Pam Keith, Esq. (@PamKeithFL) September 11, 2021

Also, apparently the 9/11 attacks pale in comparison to Trump winning the 2016 election:

Today makes 20 years since one of the most impactful events of my life. I was in DC, completely freaked out, in a daze of horror & rage. Little did I know that the damage of that day would pale SO MUCH in comparison to the ongoing horror visited upon our nation on 11/8/2016. — Pam Keith, Esq. (@PamKeithFL) September 11, 2021

Well, if Keith was after attention she certainly got it.

This is why she will never win anything in Florida https://t.co/CIByNwXbkJ — Just Mindy (@just_mindy) September 11, 2021

Your idiotic attempt at comparison and equivocation is shameful! Crawl back into your hole and delete your account. — Chris Loesch (@ChrisLoesch) September 11, 2021

It’s time to get a moral compass. This is flat-out disturbing. https://t.co/taGqSAEpEt — Will Ricciardella (@WillRicci) September 11, 2021

Any sense of perspective has now been completely wiped out in the name of partisan politics.

Because today is all about you https://t.co/MBJ7tibb1v — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 11, 2021

Imagine being this broken https://t.co/4eTR8k7Utx — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) September 11, 2021

On 9/11/2021,

I saw the most disingenuous, moronic tweet ever. https://t.co/LJw4XOsD8i — Sean The Producer (@SeanTheProducr) September 11, 2021

This is how we know 1/6 wasn’t as bad as y’all played it to be — matt’s idea shop (@MattsIdeaShop) September 11, 2021

This is the state of politics. Absolute clown show circus. — matt’s idea shop (@MattsIdeaShop) September 11, 2021

When you wake up and decide this would be a good day to tell the entire world that you’re a complete🤡 https://t.co/Plrn36f4iO — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) September 11, 2021

I know @SirajAHashmi is going to have a busy day today. So many people that need their phones taken away. https://t.co/EfWxDcWYB2 — AG (@AGHamilton29) September 11, 2021

You should say this to the face of all the families of the victims in the Pentagon, in the Twin Towers, on the airplanes and the first responders and heroes who died on 9/11. https://t.co/4wCoVIGI7D — Ghost Gunner Lizzy (@StarChamberMaid) September 11, 2021

The scary thing is that she might actually do it.

