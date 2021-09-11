https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/09/11/florida-dem-pam-keith-says-9-11-01-ceased-being-the-worst-thing-that-happened-to-america-in-my-lifetime-on-1-6-21/

Sadly the anniversary of 9/11 always brings with it some ill-advised takes that are beyond ridiculous. Here’s one from former Democrat congressional candidate and current executive director of Fight 4 Florida’s Future, Pam Keith:

Also, apparently the 9/11 attacks pale in comparison to Trump winning the 2016 election:

Well, if Keith was after attention she certainly got it.

Any sense of perspective has now been completely wiped out in the name of partisan politics.

The scary thing is that she might actually do it.

