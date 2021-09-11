http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/MQxQibtIaPY/

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” Fox News Medical Contributor and Johns Hopkins School of Medicine Professor Dr. Marty Makary stated that President Joe Biden’s remarks in defense of his vaccine mandates that unvaccinated people pose a risk to vaccinated people are “not really true,” and contradict “the message that vaccines are effective and they save lives.”

Makary said, “The speech yesterday may increase buzz, and there may be people that go out today or this week to get vaccinated because of this concern that they may need to, and that’s a good thing. But also, it’s going to polarize the issue for some people who are embedded in their position and they’re going to get more entrenched as they see what they perceive to be the overreach of government.”

He later added, “I was concerned about his language that the unvaccinated pose a public health threat to the vaccinated. That’s not really true, and it flies in the face of the message that vaccines are effective and they save lives. And that’s the message we’re trying to get out there.”

