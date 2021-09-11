https://justthenews.com/government/diplomacy/france-wont-recognize-taliban-government-afghanistan-foreign-minister?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

France will not be having any relationship with the new Taliban government of Afghanistan at this time, according to French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, who said on Saturday that the Taliban are lying.

“They said they would let some foreigners and Afghans leave freely and (talked) of an inclusive and representative government, but they are lying,” Le Drian said on France 5 TV.

“France refuses to recognize or have any type of relationship with this government. We want actions from the Taliban and they will need some economic breathing space and international relations. It’s up to them,” he said, according to Reuters.

So far France has been able to evacuate about 3,000 people from Afghanistan after holding talks with the Taliban to make the arrangements, according to the outlet. Le Drian said he was going to Doha, Qatar on Sunday to discuss getting out the few remaining French nationals and a few hundred Afghans with ties to France.

