https://www.independentsentinel.com/joe-biden-might-be-preparing-us-for-the-great-reset/





If you wanted to destroy the culture and financial system of the United States, you wouldn’t do anything different than what Joe Biden is doing.

Biden has bought into The Great Reset and has even adopted their slogan to Build Back Better. John Kerry made it clear that is where we are headed. Kerry said Americans voted for The Great Reset.

Watching George W. Bush today was a bit of an awakening. He’s not just angry about his brother Jeb losing the primary or insults from Donald Trump. Bush is one with the far-left Democrats. Unconcerned about the anonymous people pouring in at the border, rising prices, and soaring inflation, growing debt, infringement of freedoms, destruction of our energy sector. and the devastation of our foreign policy, he used his speech today to lash out at rioters and paraders on January 6. The suggestion was that domestic terrorism is a big threat to the United States. Perhaps these globalists are afraid Americans will rebel when they finally do engage.

Barack Obama talked about the managed decline of the United States. This is the hurried decline under Joe Biden.

We live in a country where speech is silenced, criminals and illegal aliens are preferred to citizens, and where the ruling class wants to take away our means of self-defense. They have used the pandemic to track us, mandate us out of churches, and schools, purge the military, all while insisting it can never go back to normal.

They even want to tell you what drugs to put into your body. I support vaccinations but not mandating when it’s hardly necessary.

Is this preparing us for The Great Reset? Leo Hohmann thinks so.

Joe Biden is a man in obvious cognitive decline. But he is not crazy, stupid, or incompetent. [Actually, we think he is stupid and incompetent, but agree with him on why he’s doing what he’s doing. For over 40 years, he has been an empty suit, but a cunning politician.]

Biden knows who he is and for whom he works. He is a stooge for the global Great Reset and he is doing his job exactly as it was assigned to him by his superiors.

His job, in fact, the whole purpose of his dubious presidency, is to precipitate the following:

Collapse the supply chain, the dollar, and ultimately the American economy.

Collapse the American military and embolden enemy forces.

Collapse the American healthcare system.

Collapse the American border.

Biden is well on his way to accomplishing all four of the tasks laid out for him by his handlers, who themselves are puppets working for the goals and values of the power elites at the World Economic Forum, global corporations, the United Nations, and other globalist entities.

There are stories now leaking out that farmers are being told to destroy crops. If true, the goal could be food shortages. That is hopefully, a conspiracy theory and not reality, but nothing would surprise me at this point.

Related

PowerInbox





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

