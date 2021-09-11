https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/613d4300bbafd42ff58b2cff
In advance of the anniversary of the terrorist attacks, an advocacy group created a presentation for teachers to share with their students about the history of Sept. 11, 2001….
Hosts Christine Dolan and L Todd Wood speak with former Congressman Frank Wolf on the heartbreaking Biden betrayal in Kabul….
On the final weekend of campaigning before Tuesday’s recall election, California gubernatorial candidates leaned into their efforts, making multiple stops in a last-minute effort to get out the vote….
Twenty years after the 9/11 attacks, the Edwards family is still mourning and coping with the loss of their mother, Barbara Edwards. Brad Edwards has more on the family’s continual search for peace….