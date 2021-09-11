https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/11/george-w-bush-takes-some-heat-for-dedicating-part-of-his-9-11-speech-to-the-fight-against-violent-terrorism-here-at-home/

Former President George W. Bush, who was president at the time of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, noted in a 20th anniversary speech some of the tools that were put in place to keep us secure. Those tools remain important, he says, as we see the rise in violent terrorism not just across borders but from within our own country. Islamic terrorists and domestic terrorists “are children of the same foul spirit,” he said.

Listen: We all know the left has taken control of the language to expand the definition of “domestic extremists” to include hardline conservatives. They’ll tell us that the biggest national security threat comes from white supremacists, and then they’ll teach you in your diversity training that saying “Make America Great Again” is covert white supremacy. They’ll call you an extremist if you oppose mask mandates.

Maybe W should have kept the focus on the people responsible for the 9/11 attacks. As horrific as they were, those attacks brought America together, but Bush seems intent on driving that wedge in.

Considering the alternative was Al Gore, we took what we could get. Hard to believe we ever supported this guy.

