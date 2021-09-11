https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/11/george-w-bush-takes-some-heat-for-dedicating-part-of-his-9-11-speech-to-the-fight-against-violent-terrorism-here-at-home/

Former President George W. Bush, who was president at the time of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, noted in a 20th anniversary speech some of the tools that were put in place to keep us secure. Those tools remain important, he says, as we see the rise in violent terrorism not just across borders but from within our own country. Islamic terrorists and domestic terrorists “are children of the same foul spirit,” he said.

NOW – George W. Bush compares “domestic extremists” to Islamist terrorists in his 9/11 speech: “They are children of the same foul spirit, and it is our continuing duty to confront them…”pic.twitter.com/zOP9CzQmmh — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) September 11, 2021

Listen: We all know the left has taken control of the language to expand the definition of “domestic extremists” to include hardline conservatives. They’ll tell us that the biggest national security threat comes from white supremacists, and then they’ll teach you in your diversity training that saying “Make America Great Again” is covert white supremacy. They’ll call you an extremist if you oppose mask mandates.

Maybe W should have kept the focus on the people responsible for the 9/11 attacks. As horrific as they were, those attacks brought America together, but Bush seems intent on driving that wedge in.

He’s become such a disappointment. https://t.co/3oxeXDX3hk — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) September 11, 2021

You’d think he was talking about Antifa—but he’s talking about you. I can’t think of anyone else who’s made such a disgusting disgrace of his legacy. https://t.co/QKf9L5BlY9 — David Reaboi, Late Republic Nonsense (@davereaboi) September 11, 2021

I have personally overlooked many things from former President George W. Bush but his comparison between Trump voters and the Jihadists from 9/11 is an absolute disgrace. F*cking unbelievable. #NeverForget https://t.co/ZPFtz9J6a0 — 🇺🇸Col. Rob Maness ret. (@RobManess) September 11, 2021

I’m ashamed I voted for him twice. https://t.co/BR1AK5VDBm — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) September 11, 2021

Bush is domestic extremist. A traitor & global terrorist. Regime changing criminal. We will never forgive him for the Iraq war, covering up who was truly responsible for 9/11, mortgage crisis, & expanding the police state We honor the victims of 9/11 by opposing people like him https://t.co/ZuPSy2Jzve — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) September 11, 2021

I’ve defended GWB as a good man over the years, but I’ve had it. This statement is beyond the pale. https://t.co/LHfyrtFStG — Hammerjack (@MarcGiller) September 11, 2021

Swamp creatures like Bush hate Americans who oppose them more than they hate people who kill Americans. https://t.co/9lwiAgvl03 — Nick Searcy, INSURRECTIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) September 11, 2021

I have utter disgust for this man whom I used to defend. https://t.co/38b9iEFBgz — Cari Kelemen 2.0 (@CariKelemen) September 11, 2021

I agree with President Bush, domestic terrorists like ANTIFA and BLM, are comparable to Islamic extremists. https://t.co/34es20HCQn — Amy Tarkanian (@MrsT106) September 11, 2021

Domestic extremists really are foul. ANTIFA and BLM rioters should be arrested, and locked up. They assault, murder, destroy, vandalize, commit arson, loot…destroy businesses. So, why do Democrats defend them, bail them out, and march with them? https://t.co/3arjvkbXfG — sarainitaly 🇺🇸🇮🇹 (@sarainitaly) September 11, 2021

You know he’s not talking about BLM and Antifa thugs either. He’s referring to men and women (most who probably voted for him in 2000 and 2004) that oppose the regime’s current trajectory. https://t.co/uMMit3x2sp — Dixie Carter (@CarterDixieland) September 11, 2021

I wanted to believe he was broadly referring to Antifa, BLM & other extremists who have attacked US. But when referred to those who “defile national symbols” it was clear he referred to 1/6 and not the others. Mr. President, what about those others? https://t.co/0hVwa3NOT9 — Michael D. Brown (@MichaelBrownUSA) September 11, 2021

W seriously gonna do this on 9/11? Bastard exploited our national grief to enact sweeping abuses of our freedom and embark on wars against countries that had nothing to do with the attack. He can eat all of the bags of all of the dicks forever. https://t.co/5UGwptagGX — Big Papa King (@bnlking) September 11, 2021

One of Bush’s many failures was to saddle the U.S. with DHS & TSA, forever treating citizens as possible terrorists—instead of forcing our enemies to change their way of life instead. Now he tacitly signs on to Biden’s execrable national security strategy’s dangerous propaganda. https://t.co/VB7Tk36A0w — Ryan P. Williams (@RpwWilliams) September 11, 2021

If I were a scumbag who slaughtered brown people abroad and shipped off thousands of Americans to die in pointless wars fueled by lies, I might also try to rehabilitate myself into a soft spoken eunuch the way George W. Bush is now https://t.co/jm6oEkcn12 — Pedro L. Gonzalez (@emeriticus) September 11, 2021

After 20 years of a war on terror abroad, W wants to now fight a new one against his fellow citizens https://t.co/qZlOEw3yz6 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 11, 2021

A leader who inspired a unity after 9/11 that garnered the support from the American people to attack our enemies shows his true colors today. He has joined the ranks of those who wish to divide us. https://t.co/dpyqNj5YyK — Stacey – FEMA Camp Region 4 (@ScotsFyre) September 11, 2021

A new low. George W. Bush once sent patriotic heartland kids to die in Iraq and Afghanistan. Now he calls them “domestic extremists.” https://t.co/SQZc4Aqbcu — Backbone Radio (@BackboneRadio) September 11, 2021

Please elaborate Mr. Bush. Are these domestic terrorists the ones who did BILLIONS of dollars of damage across all of America for months at a time during 2020 in places like Philly, Seattle, Minneapolis, etc? Or are you talking about someone else? https://t.co/Ur1ZeUNbbn — Tim Swain (@SwainForSenate) September 11, 2021

Excited to watch lifelong Leftists embrace W with enthusiasm. https://t.co/CTijAhUs4v — James Lindsay, never forgetting (@ConceptualJames) September 11, 2021

Can’t even go just one day….. 9/11 was not us. It was THEM. https://t.co/5Gn7B7HTlm — Brenda 🇺🇸 💅💃 (@beebobaby) September 11, 2021

My disgust over this stupidity knows no bounds. https://t.co/KcrqZ77UJ1 — Ned Ryun (@nedryun) September 11, 2021

One of my great regrets in life is supporting this man. I confused supporting my country at war with supporting him. May God forgive me. https://t.co/T4QXeDygFI — I have all the TP & Menthols 🧻🧻🔥🍿🔥🍿🔥🍿 (@codypd) September 11, 2021

Considering the alternative was Al Gore, we took what we could get. Hard to believe we ever supported this guy.

