https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/11/george-w-bushs-speech-was-so-good-that-occupy-democrats-is-asking-you-to-retweet-if-you-agree-with-him/

As Twitchy reported, former President George W. Bush spoke Saturday at the 9/11 memorial ceremony in New York City, and he dedicated part of his speech to violent extremists here at home that are making themselves more apparent. Apparently, his segue was that the tools built to be used in the global war on terror could be used to fight these domestic terrorists, and indeed, after January 6, we heard a few hot takes that the government could use some of the lessons learned from fighting al-Qaeda to track down those grandmothers found guilty of illegally parading in a capital building.

Not surprisingly, Rep. Liz Cheney thought it was a great speech.

Thank you, President Bush. This was a moving and important speech by a good and honorable man. https://t.co/911cm0mjzi — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) September 11, 2021

Bush didn’t mention January 6, but a lot of people certainly inferred that’s what he was talking about when he mentioned “defiling national symbols.” Occupy Democrats certainly took that away and urged followers to retweet if they agreed with Bush:

When Occupy Democrats is cheering George W Bush you might be confused if you haven’t been paying attention pic.twitter.com/3woPrs21Hu — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 11, 2021

“From violence that gathers within” pic.twitter.com/LmjAbZyK4N — Grateful Chick (@gratefulchick) September 11, 2021

I’m sure he was talking about Antifa.🙄 — MissouriGamecockFan (@CJaybird1977) September 11, 2021

BLM and Antifa? — Ken Peters (@NocturnalDesign) September 11, 2021

He makes me sick — Dawnie77 (@dcthorpe) September 11, 2021

I used to think of 43 as a man of principle, but he’s been so much more of a disappointment for many, many years. — DeeInTheHeartOfTexas (@dsctxn) September 11, 2021

Cheering on W .. just everything is inverted these days! — The Goddess Kali Ma (@divine_herbs) September 11, 2021

I can’t believe I wasted my first vote on that guy. — Hot Lips (@NurseRatched84) September 11, 2021

Same team — Elwood P. Dowd (@ThomasDestry) September 11, 2021

This is the weirdest thing to me. People who were vehemently opposed to Bush two decades ago are now cheering him on like he’s the prodigal son come home. — Ben (@freld) September 11, 2021

Is the Lincoln Project holding a seat open for him? — Justin Templer (@JustinTemplerSr) September 11, 2021

I’m old enough to remember when they called him Bushitler — Yvonne Burton Ephesians 6:12 (@_YvonneBurton) September 11, 2021

Shame on George W. Bush — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) September 11, 2021

Always knew W would disappoint us — Sophie Nouveau (@sophienouveau_) September 11, 2021

This was the price he had to pay to belong to the elite “ex-presidents” club. — Robert Howe (@bhowejr) September 11, 2021

Disgusted that I ever campaigned for this man. Guess I chalk it up to my college days of ignorance. — Keith Dahlenburg (@Kdahlenburg) September 11, 2021

What else did you expect?? It’s kinda his thing. — Batman🚀 (@Batmanbeyondhoe) September 11, 2021

If you want to know the establishment’s plan is, W will tell ya. — bumbletron (@citizenobscure) September 11, 2021

They’re all in the same club. There is no difference — Corporal Punishment (@CplPunishment_) September 11, 2021

Occupy Democrats are suddenly big fans of Bush, but it always happens that way — the most recent Republican in power always makes the preceding ones more palatable to the liberals who called them Hitler.

George W. Bush takes some heat for dedicating part of his 9/11 speech to the fight against violent terrorism here at home https://t.co/RI5Ne6ghqU — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 11, 2021

