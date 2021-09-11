https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-09-10-zach-vorhies-reveals-google-plan-enslave-humanity.html

(Natural News)

Former Google senior engineer turned whistleblower Zach Vorhies exposed Google’s plan to enslave humanity in favor of artificial intelligence. He told the Health Ranger Mike Adams of this plan when he appeared in an episode of the Health Ranger Report on BrighteonTV. Vorhies added that Google is indeed complicit in a plot to bring down America.

Vorhies first gained prominence in 2019 when he resigned from the Big Tech company with a trove of internal documents in tow. He delivered more than 950 pages of these files to the Department of Justice and leaked them through Project Veritas. Vorhies said he leaked the internal documents “to inform the public about Google’s extensive censorship.”

Vorhies later wrote a book titled “Google Leaks: A Whistleblower’s Expose of Big Tech Censorship” alongside co-author and attorney Kent Heckenlively. The former Google employee wrote in the book about how the company’s censorship awakened him to “the coup that’s happening to humanity” and how his workplace seemed to play a role in it.

“Google seems to be in this colluder circle, the network of people … basically going from a really great libertarian organization to one that’s building the Ministry of Truth,” Vorhies said, borrowing a concept from George Orwell’s “1984.”

He told Adams how Google gaslighted and hid information from the public. Vorhies said: “They told investors that they were going to organize the world’s information to make it universally accessible. But as soon as the wrong president was democratically elected, they turned a full 180 and said ‘we have to start censoring fake news.’”

To this end, Google created the Machine Learning Fairness algorithm and implemented it in Google Search, Google News and YouTube. Vorhies explained that the algorithm was released for three reasons: To manipulate the information landscape, to take control of elections and to push America toward Google’s corporate values.

Vorhies experienced an attack of conscience upon finding out the algorithm’s true purpose. “When I found this out, I realized that I couldn’t live with myself, Mike. I couldn’t live with myself walking into work every single day knowing that … this same megacorporation was actively subverting America,” he told the Health Ranger. (Related: Google whistleblower Zack Vorhies discusses his new book in debut episode of Uncovering the Truth With Matrixxx Groove on Brighteon.TV.)

Google subverting humanity for an AI-powered future

Adams then pushed Vorhies further, asking what Google’s actual values were. The erstwhile software engineer replied that the Big Tech firm was not pushing any particular values at all. Instead, Vorhies said Google’s moves had similarities with the concepts of “active measures” and “ideological subversion” explained by former Soviet journalist Yuri Bezmenov.

Bezmenov said in an interview: “About 15 percent of the time, money and manpower is spent on espionage as such. The other 85 percent is a slow process which we call either ideological subversion, active measures or psychological warfare. What is basically means is … [changing] the perception of reality of every American that despite the abundance of information – no one is able to come to sensible conclusions in the interest of defending themselves, their families, their community and their country.”

Vorhies then posted a question: “Who is the enemy and why are they destabilizing America?” While he admitted that he did not know the exact answer, he pointed his finger at globalists. Vorhies continued that these globalists used the transgender movement and racism as wedges to divide the U.S. and turn Americans against each other. The Health Ranger followed up and named other candidates – including communist China, aliens from another planet and demons from another dimension.

Vorhies then mentioned that investment firms Vanguard Group and BlackRock Inc. were the biggest Google stockholders. According to rumors, Vanguard also owned majority of BlackRock – which then led to the question of Vanguard’s ownership. Interestingly, Vorhies mentioned Blackwater – a private military contractor – to refer to the investment firm backing Google.

Regardless of who owned which, the former Google engineer noted a grim future for humanity if Big Tech succeeds. “It may be like a slave future, but with universal basic income so it doesn’t feel like slavery. But you won’t be able to challenge the system. You’ll be given some allotment,” he said.

He continued that in the future totalitarian system, there will be “complete equity” where everyone is treated the same – because of artificial intelligence (AI) and robot labor. Both of these rendered humans unnecessary, leading to the problem of what to do with humans given that AI already surpassed them. (Related: Google worshipers applaud their own total enslavement as Google AI unveils near-perfect human voice mimicry tech.)

“The answer that I hope is that we [should discuss] it. This is the total sum of humanity’s knowledge that these technocrats are appropriating for their AI. We should have, as the generators of that data, a say in how this AI is [going to] be used in the future of humanity,” Vorhies said. While he remained optimistic, he expressed doubt that “anyone of real importance” would consider his message.

EvilGoogle.news has more articles about the Big Tech firm’s nefarious plans for humanity.

Sources include:

Brighteon.com

ProjectVeritas.com

USNavyVet2002.Blogspot.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

