Fox News’s Sean HannitySean Patrick HannityLawmakers push to award Congressional Gold Medal to fallen service members Ominous warnings from Afghanistan’s last men standing Father of Marine killed in Kabul blast says meeting with Biden ‘didn’t go well’ MORE hit President Biden Joe BidenPoll: Voters split on whether they believe Biden was trying to score political points with Afghanistan withdrawal Kansas approves using M in federal funds to increase nurses’ pay To infinity and beyond: What will it take to create a diverse and representative judiciary? MORE over the new vaccine mandates, saying the president needs to stay out of other people’s health decisions.

“But you better get the vaccine or Dr. Joe Biden is going to unleash the full force of the federal government against you,” Hannity said on his show Friday, Mediaite reported.

“And your loved ones and your employer. And you will be canceled in society altogether,” he continued. “You’ll be shut out of everything.”

Biden announced Thursday new vaccine mandates for the country, telling employers with more than 100 employees they must either get their employees fully vaccinated or require weekly testing.

“It doesn’t matter if you prefer to keep your medical decisions private,” Hannity said.

Hannity encouraged his viewers back in July to “take COVID seriously” and that he believed in “the science of vaccination.”

However, many Republicans who support the coronavirus vaccine came out vigorously against the vaccine mandates.

Hannity went after Biden for not having vaccine mandates on “illegal aliens” but instead going after American citizens who don’t get the vaccine.

He called the vaccine mandate “deeply unconstitutional” and said the president is “mentally incompetent.”

Republican governors and others have vowed to fight the federal government’s vaccine mandate in court, with Biden telling the challengers to “have at it.”

