A Vietnam War veteran is dead after a Texas hospital refused, in flagrant defiance of a court order, to give him ivermectin for a Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) infection.

On August 19, Pete Lopez, 74, was put on a ventilator by medical staff at Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital near Houston after testing positive for Chinese Germs. Lopez might have lived had he been given ivermectin in accordance with his wishes, but was instead murdered by workers at the hospital who refused.

Because of their Ivermectin Derangement Syndrome (IDS), hospital staff at Memorial Hermann decided that they would basically just pull the plug on Lopez because that is what Tony Fauci and the medical establishment has decided is the only way to “flatten the curve.”

The American Medical Association (AMA) decided that even though ivermectin has been FDA-approved for humans since 1996, it is now just a “horse de-wormer” that should not and cannot be administered to sick and dying people, even if it could save their lives.

Texas medical workers, desperately wanting to be medically “woke,” in turn decided to just go along with the AMA’s advice and deprive Lopez of something that very well could have saved his life.

“[Memorial Hermann] took away from my grandfather and us, his family, the opportunity to know whether or not that drug would have worked for him,” mourned Gabrielle Snider, Lopez’s granddaughter.

Ivermectin Derangement Syndrome is needlessly killing Americans

A similar situation occurred in Ohio after a man named Jeffery Smith was admitted to a local hospital and was refused ivermectin treatment. Smith’s family sued the West Chester Hospital and won, only to have Common Pleas Judge Michael Oster try to overrule the decision.

“Public policy should not and does not support allowing a physician to try ‘any’ type of treatment on human beings,” Oster decreed, falsely suggesting that ivermectin is only for “livestock” and not humans.

It is like banging one’s head against the wall trying to set the record straight that ivermectin is fully FDA-approved for humans. The prevailing narrative right now is that it is a dangerous “horse paste” that is not for human intake, which is patently false.

Whether or not ivermectin works for treating the Fauci Flu in humans is beside the point. The fact of the matter is that it is FDA-approved for humans and just like all other drugs, it can and should be administered for off-label use when a patient or doctor chooses it for such.

Since when did government bureaucrats gain total control over what types of medicines are allowed to be administered to sick and dying patients? Did Judge Oster suddenly become a licensed doctor? If not, why is he now practicing medicine from the bench without a proper license?

The good news in Smith’s case is that he technically won the case and did receive ivermectin, which worked so well that the hospital decided that he can soon be taken off the ventilator and sent home.

“Julie has won this case; I don’t care what this judge says,” said one of the Smith family’s lawyers, Ralph Lorigo. “We are believers he’s going to survive because of ivermectin.”

On Friday, the Texas Medical Board and the Texas State Board of Pharmacy together issued a joint statement supporting the right of all physicians to prescribe drugs like ivermectin for off-label use, which has been common practice for decades.

Both boards clearly indicated that they “do not endorse or prohibit any particular prescribed drugs or treatment for COVID-19 that meet the standard of care.”

The latest news about Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) tyranny can be found at Fascism.news.

Sources for this article include:

LifeSiteNews.com

NaturalNews.com

