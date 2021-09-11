https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/11/hot-take-9-11-wasnt-just-an-attack-on-americas-heteropatriarchal-capitalistic-systems/

We’ve already had one professor weigh in today on America’s annual pity-party and then protect his account. We missed this take by another professor who wanted to get her hot take in a day early, and urge us to be honest that 9/11 wasn’t just an attack on the heteropatriarchal capitalistic systems we use to wrangle other countries into passivity.

No, it was also an attack on the systems many white Americans fight to protect … which is true. So is she saying that the 9/11 attacks were anti-racist because they attempted to dismantle systemic white supremacy?

We might never know, because she, too, has taken her account private.

We hear someone complaining that you have to read her whole thread … which we can’t do because she’s taken it private.

What do these people expect, exactly?

