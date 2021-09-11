https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/11/hot-take-9-11-wasnt-just-an-attack-on-americas-heteropatriarchal-capitalistic-systems/

We’ve already had one professor weigh in today on America’s annual pity-party and then protect his account. We missed this take by another professor who wanted to get her hot take in a day early, and urge us to be honest that 9/11 wasn’t just an attack on the heteropatriarchal capitalistic systems we use to wrangle other countries into passivity.

No, it was also an attack on the systems many white Americans fight to protect … which is true. So is she saying that the 9/11 attacks were anti-racist because they attempted to dismantle systemic white supremacy?

We might never know, because she, too, has taken her account private.

Excusing 9/11 to own the capitalists. pic.twitter.com/8qKk987Rz1 — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) September 11, 2021

Original tweet since they’ve locked pic.twitter.com/sfMwZ2p2NO — Ari Cohn (@AriCohn) September 11, 2021

It was an attack on a system that gave her a PhD, a job, and a blue check mark. — Nathaniel Wright and History (@NateAndHist) September 11, 2021

Somehow she believes that the 9/11 Islamist attackers were NOT all-in on heteropatriarchy. It takes a special kind of blindness to screw that one up. — Suzanne (@catholicmom2) September 11, 2021

Yeah. ‘Cause if there is anything that radical Islamists really hate, it’s heteropatriachal capitalists. If we would just let the women and homosexuals run our communist utopia, they would love us. I mean, just look at how well our gender studies program in Afghanistan went. — Pathfinder (@Pathfinder4545) September 11, 2021

Bin Laden hated heteropatriachal societies. That’s why he only lived with organized groups of straight men in caves. — Xander Harris (@likesandthanks) September 11, 2021

Seems like a colossal leap to me and just another example of trying to couch a historical event in a way that benefits the author but lacks any real foundation in truth. Are we really saying that Al-Qaeda was anti-heteropatriachal? Bin Laden was actually a radical feminist?! — Marcus Tullius Cicero (@NeolibCicero) September 11, 2021

We hear someone complaining that you have to read her whole thread … which we can’t do because she’s taken it private.

Huh. You know, I’d have expected more from a Teen Vogue columnist. — Justin Dillon (@JustinDillonLaw) September 11, 2021

Ah yes…I do recall Osama Bin Laden was a fiercely militant critic of the heteropatriarchy. — MLP Esq (@MLP_Esq) September 11, 2021

So woke. — David Frank (@comgeek25) September 11, 2021

So is Homomatriachal socialist the opposite of Heteropatriachal capitalist? — Fortune (@chiedoziie) September 11, 2021

Also since she locked down her account, I have a feeling those tweets did not go the way she expected at all. — Where’s the water cooler? (@Imjustthenewguy) September 11, 2021

What do these people expect, exactly?

