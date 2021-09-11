https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/vaccinated-fear-un-vaccinated-might-moron/

Why is the idiot Biden threatening the un-vaccinated? According to Biden the vaccines work. If you get the vaccine then you will not get Covid. Right? So if you are protected from Covid what difference does it make to you if someone else wants to take the risk of not getting vaccinated? If it will only affect the un-vaccinated then it should be none of your business if another free American chooses to not get vaccinated.

But it appears that Dementia Joe and his team of inept advisors know that the vaccine is not really a vaccine. A true vaccine–made out of Covid–would produce immunity to Covid. But we now know that it does not.

How do we know? Just ask the Israelis.

And yet Israel now has the world’s highest rolling weekly average of new Covid cases. That’s been something of a shock and raises the question of whether the country’s pandemic plan has worked. While the news may look grim, and the government has been scrambling to respond, the reality is more prosaic: Israel hasn’t defeated the virus, but it has probably redefined what success against the virus looks like. It’s a messy reality, but not an intolerable one.

TRENDING: Full VIDEO: The Gateway Pundit Interviews President Donald Trump (Updated)

The author of the piece I quoted, Zev Chafets, is a spinner. He’s trying to put lip stick on a pig. If he was writing about Ron DeSantis and Florida, he would call it a three alarm fire and accuse DeSantis of being a 21st Century Dr. Mengele.

The so-called Covid “vaccines” appear to stimulate an immune response in most people. But it does not protect them against Covid variants. And some recipients of the untested jabs suffer brain hemorrhages, cardiac inflammation, or miscarriages. Some even die. Those are documented facts.

Biden’s insane declaration to try to force all Americans (but not illegal immigrants) to get the jab ignores those with acquired immunity, i.e., they had Covid, they recovered and they have anti-bodies. He also is ignoring those with medical conditions that preclude taking an untested, unverified “vaccine” like Covid.

It is time to resist.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

