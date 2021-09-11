https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/09/11/in-recorded-remarks-biden-delivers-message-of-unity-on-20th-anniversary-of-9-11-attacks/

President Biden, along with other former presidents and first ladies, are in New York City on the 20th anniversary of 9/11:

Joe Biden, Jill Biden, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton arrive for 9/11 remembrance ceremony pic.twitter.com/5qlzyrv5M3 — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) September 11, 2021

Earlier this week the White House said that President Biden wouldn’t deliver a live address on the 20th anniversary of 9/11 and would release a recorded message instead. That video was released yesterday evening:

20 years after September 11, 2001, we commemorate the 2,977 lives we lost and honor those who risked and gave their lives. As we saw in the days that followed, unity is our greatest strength. It’s what makes us who we are — and we can’t forget that. pic.twitter.com/WysK8m3LAb — President Biden (@POTUS) September 10, 2021

Suffice to say, many are viewing Biden’s message of “unity” as ironic, considering the source and comments past and present.

