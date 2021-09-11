https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/09/11/in-recorded-remarks-biden-delivers-message-of-unity-on-20th-anniversary-of-9-11-attacks/

President Biden, along with other former presidents and first ladies, are in New York City on the 20th anniversary of 9/11:

Earlier this week the White House said that President Biden wouldn’t deliver a live address on the 20th anniversary of 9/11 and would release a recorded message instead. That video was released yesterday evening:

Suffice to say, many are viewing Biden’s message of “unity” as ironic, considering the source and comments past and present.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...