https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/reversal-britain-scraps-covid-vaccine-passports?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Great Britain has reversed course and scrapped plans to impose COVID-19 vaccine passports.

British Health Secretary Sajid Javid declared Sunday the long-threatened passports won’t be introduced as a measure to fight the virus as the country enters winter.

“I am pleased to say that we will not be going ahead with plans for vaccine passports,” Javid told the BBC.

Javid said it was “absolutely right” of the Boris Johnson Administration to have explored vaccine passports, but the idea will be “kept in the reserves.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

