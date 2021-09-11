https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/posobiec-rumor-anthony-blinken-may-resign-next-week/

Blinken sucks up to the Taliban

Jack Posobiec — State Dept is preparing for possible resignation of Tony Blinken…

Not only did Blinken block evac flights, he dissolved the Crisis Response center at State months before the withdrawal He can’t escape that — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 10, 2021

Secretary of State Antony Blinken will appear before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday, Sept. 14 to testify about the administration’s withdrawal from Afghanistan.

It is the first scheduled public hearing since late last month, when the Biden administration allowed the rapid collapse of the Afghan government and military and the advance of the Taliban into Kabul.

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing is set to be on “examining the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.” Blinken is the only witness currently listed for the hearing and a spokesman for Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Robert Menendez (D-N.J.) didn’t immediately respond to a question about potential testimony from additional administration officials.





