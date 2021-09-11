https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/joe-biden-appears-get-booed-9-11-memorial-botched-afghanistan-withdrawal-video/

Joe Biden attended a memorial at Ground Zero on Saturday to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attack.

A video posted to TikTok appeared to show Biden getting booed over his botched Afghanistan withdrawal.

Because of Joe Biden, 13 US service members were killed and 15 more were wounded in a suicide blast in Kabul last month.

Biden also killed innocent men and children in a drone strike and falsely claimed the military killed a high-level “ISIS planner.”

TRENDING: Full VIDEO: The Gateway Pundit Interviews President Donald Trump (Updated)

A few 9/11 memorial attendees booed Joe Biden on Saturday.

It also sounds like someone said, “don’t sniff ’em” after Biden beelined to Maria Fisher, a 90-year-old wheelchair bound woman who lost her son on 9/11.

VIDEO:

Video appears to show Biden getting booed at 9/11 Memorial today pic.twitter.com/gIc06IU6Ye — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 11, 2021

TikTok wiped out the audio on the only other video of Joe Biden greeting Maria Fisher on Saturday.

Recall, Biden greeted Maria Fisher last year on 9/11 when he visited NYC.

Here’s another angle of the video where TikTok replaced the boos and heckling with music:

A year ago, @POTUS met 90-year-old Maria Fisher who lost her son on 9/11/01. Today, walking with the Clintons and Obamas before leaving the 9/11 Memorial, he made sure he found her again. ♥ #911Memorial pic.twitter.com/qlyY5vzQYz — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) September 11, 2021

Christopher Tom, the Deputy Director of Biden’s White House actually muted the video of Biden greeting Maria Fisher on Saturday to hide the fact that his boss was heckled.

WATCH:

A year ago, Biden met 90-year-old Maria Fisher who lost her son on 9/11/01. Today, walking with the Clintons and Obamas before leaving the 9/11 Memorial, @POTUS exchanged a few words with her again #911Memorial https://t.co/mJ35wuMk46 pic.twitter.com/ppDIYL3wRB — Christian Tom (@ctom46) September 11, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

