https://www.toddstarnes.com/politics/kamala-harris-after-9-11-muslim-americans-were-targeted/

WARNING: JOE BIDEN WANTS TO CRACK DOWN ON CONSERVATIVE NEWS AND CONTENT. Before you read, I want to strongly urge you to sign up for Todd’s free newsletter. It’s your only lifeline to conservative news and commentary. We can no longer rely on social media. Click here to subscribe.

Vice President Kamala Harris, in a speech in which she called for unity Saturday, said Muslim Americans were “targeted” after the Islamic terror attacks on September 11, 2001.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

