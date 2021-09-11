http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Y2skkprvGgI/

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow,” Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) said President Joe Biden’s rhetoric towards governors and unvaccinated Americans is harsher than his words towards the Taliban and that Biden is trying to deflect attention from the border, Afghanistan, and inflation.

Kemp said, “Biden’s talking tougher to the nation’s governors and unvaccinated Americans than he did to the Taliban. It’s unfortunate.”

He later added, “This is pandemic politics 3.0 now. It’s the typical playbook to distract from the crisis at the border, the drastic pullout of Afghanistan — I think everybody agrees we need to get out of there. The way it was done is really heartbreaking and tragic for all those individuals that served or gave their life, the ultimate sacrifice over there and God bless those people and their families that had to actually watch that — but also, it’s distracting from the problem that small businesses and medium-sized businesses and big businesses are having right now, and that’s runaway inflation. Because of the policies of this administration.”

