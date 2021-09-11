http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/4_HWIh8cte4/

Lana Del Rey is back with a beautiful new song.

The 36-year-old Lust for Life superstar released “Arcadia” on Wednesday (September 8).

“My body is a map of LA,” she declares on the song.

“All roads that lead to you as integral to me as arteries / That pump the blood that flows straight to the heart of me, America,” she sings on the track, produced and co-written with Drew Erickson. The accompanying visual was directed by Lana.

“Arcadia” is featured on Lana‘s eighth studio album Blue Banisters, following the release of her album Chemtrails Over the Country Club earlier this year.

The album will be released on October 22, and will include previously released songs “Wildflower Wildfire,” “Blue Banisters” and “Text Book.”

