https://www.bizpacreview.com/2021/09/11/marjorie-taylor-greene-takes-weak-republicans-to-the-woodshed-for-not-stopping-dictator-joe-biden-1132872/

Get the latest BPR news delivered free to your inbox daily. SIGN UP HERE

CHECK OUT WeThePeople.store for best SWAG!

In a lengthy Twitter thread posted Friday, Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene violated former President Ronald Reagan’s 11th Commandment to share a dire warning with her Republican “colleagues.”

The lengthy thread took aim at her “colleagues” for their “broken campaign promises” and warned that if they don’t apply “real pressure” to the Democrat Party’s increasingly radical, “Communist” agenda, they’ll retake nothing in 2022.

“Dear Colleagues, Since Dictator Joe Biden started phase 1 of the Dems’ Communist takeover of America yesterday & I don’t have a GOP Conference call on my calendar or an email in my inbox from leadership to stop this insanity, well I’m going to be more direct than usual,” the first tweet in the thread reads.

Dear Colleagues, Since Dictator Joe Biden started phase 1 of the Dems’ Communist takeover of America yesterday & I don’t have a GOP Conference call on my calendar or an email in my inbox from leadership to stop this insanity, well I’m going to be more direct than usual. Cont’d — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) September 10, 2021

This tweet suggests she was inspired to speak out against her fellow Republicans in violation of Reagan’s 11th Commandment — “Thou shalt not speak ill of any fellow Republican” — because of the sweeping, authoritarian, and arguably tyrannical vaccine mandate announced by former President Joe Biden a day earlier.

She continued by noting that the reason she ran for office in 2020 was because of the exasperation she’d felt at seeing Republicans lose control of the House and Senate over their “broken promises” like repealing Obamacare and funding/building a border wall.

“It can not be overstated that when Republicans don’t do what they say, they give no reason for people to support them,” she wrote.

“Along with millions of R voters, it was then that I realized that if Republicans can’t accomplish the most important and easiest of campaign promises, when they held a strong majority with a President like Trump, then they never will. So I ran for Congress and here I am,” she added.

As a congresswoman, she continued, she’s gotten in the habit of giving “speeches to hundreds of thousands of Republican voters every single week,” and what she’s discovered in the process is that virtually all GOP voters “are fed up with Republicans in Congress doing nothing to stop Dictator Joe Biden and the outright destruction to our country.”

And so, she added, if Republicans think retaking the House and Senate in 2022 is a sure bet, they could be in for a rude awakening.

“We won’t have a Constitution or country left to take back in ‘22 and definitely not in ‘24, if Republicans in Congress don’t get their asses in gear,” she warned.

After all, I ran for Congress because when Republicans controlled the House and Senate during the first two years of Trump’s presidency, they failed to deliver key issues that were of utmost importance to Republican voters. Cont’d — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) September 10, 2021

Broken campaign promises like: Repealing Obamacare. Obamacare took my families premium from $800 to over $2400 Funding and building a border wall. Rs funded all kinds of things for foreign countries but wouldn’t build a wall for Americans. Cont’d — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) September 10, 2021

Defunding Sanctuary cities. Rs funded cities who harbor illegal aliens. Defunding Planned Parenthood. During the first two years under Trump, Rs couldn’t even defund that disgusting abortion mill. No, they funded it. That’s the the one I really can’t get over. Cont’d — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) September 10, 2021

Remember that big Omnibus that Trump was so angry over, the one that made us all furious? Trump said never put another bill like this across my desk and the Republicans gave our great President no other option. Cont’d — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) September 10, 2021

It can not be overstated that when Republicans don’t do what they say, they give no reason for people to support them. Cont’d — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) September 10, 2021

Along with millions of R voters, it was then that I realized that if Republicans can’t accomplish the most important and easiest of campaign promises, when they held a strong majority with a President like Trump, then they never will. So I ran for Congress and here I am. Cont’d — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) September 10, 2021

I give speeches to hundreds to thousands of Republican voters every single week at home and all across the country. Our voters are fed up with Republicans in Congress doing nothing to stop Dictator Joe Biden and the outright destruction to our country. Cont’d — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) September 10, 2021

You see, Republicans have a razor thin minority in the House, only short a few votes. This puts maximum pressure on Pelosi to perform because she can’t lose any votes, she needs her full conference to pass bills. And perform she does. I respect her for that. Cont’d — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) September 10, 2021

Easy to perform when Republicans in the House apply no real pressure even though Democrat bills are so heinously un-American. The Communist Democrat agenda could be beat if my colleagues would legislate and take action the way many give interviews on TV. Cont’d — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) September 10, 2021

“But Marjorie you’re just a freshman, you don’t understand how it’s done.” Really? Cont’d — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) September 10, 2021

The political pendulum has swung back & forth between Rs & Ds for decades & we’re $30 trillion in debt, on the brink of communism, at risk of economic collapse, being drug into full dependence on a global economy, & the experienced Rs want to lecture me on how it’s done? Cont’d — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) September 10, 2021

You all should hear what your wealthiest most successful donors are saying about you all and your lack of real action while Democrats burn our country to the ground with a dementia patient at the wheel. Cont’d — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) September 10, 2021

It’s beyond me that my Conference still chooses to stay with the “messaging” and fundraising tactic to take back the House and haven’t comprehended what everyone else on the planet knows to be true. Cont’d — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) September 10, 2021

We won’t have a Constitution or country left to take back in ‘22 and definitely not in ‘24, if Republicans in Congress don’t get their asses in gear. Cont’d — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) September 10, 2021

Even when Republicans controlled all of Congress — and under a Republican president, to boot — Democrats stayed on the warpath.

In 2018, the Democratic National Committee sued then-President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign over the Russian collusion delusion hoax.

JUST IN: Democratic National Committee files lawsuit against Russia, Trump campaign and Wikileaks, and others “for their brazen attack on our democracy, including the DNC hack and dissemination of stolen documents.” https://t.co/uXFTVuh8lQ pic.twitter.com/GlaSf00iPP — ABC News (@ABC) April 20, 2018

Meanwhile, even though they lacked the power to do anything at the time, congressional Democrats kept trying to file impeachment articles against Trump.

In doing so, they built the foundation for the impeachment that they eventually pursued after retaking the House in 2018.

Los Angeles-area Rep. Brad Sherman just introduced articles of impeachment against President Trump https://t.co/n8pe83kFDe pic.twitter.com/gcZCxI8nLC — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) July 12, 2017

Rep. Steve Cohen: “We believe that President Trump has violated the Constitution and we’ve introduced five articles of impeachment.” pic.twitter.com/GmA1bQGE7r — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 15, 2017

Rep. Al Green presents Articles of Impeachment against Trump: “He has harmed the society of the United States. Brought shame and dishonor to the office of President of the United States.” pic.twitter.com/ACP2vGYb2j — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 6, 2017

As of September 2021, it appeared Greene was the lone congressional Republican to try and file impeachment articles against President Joe Biden, despite his litany of constitutional violations and his abdication of duty in Afghanistan.

What with the president’s latest violation, Greene demanded in her thread that congressional Republicans as a whole file articles of impeachment and — more importantly — apply pressure on moderate Democrats to join the effort.

“If Republicans are worth their weight in salt then they better wake up and realize that they are leaving their own with no confidence and feeling like they have to take matters in their own hands,” she wrote.

“Here is what must be done. Impeach Joe Biden. The GOP Conference must come together with Articles of Impeachment. Spend as much money as it takes to apply pressure on moderate Dems that know they will lose their seats if they vote NO on impeachment,” she added.

And, she continued, she doesn’t want to hear her colleagues claim “it can’t be done.”

“[T]hat exact attitude is everything wrong with our conference and your voters hate it,” she wrote.

If Republicans are worth their weight in salt then they better wake up and realize that they are leaving their own with no confidence and feeling like they have to take matters in their own hands. Cont’d — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) September 10, 2021

Here is what must be done. Impeach Joe Biden. The GOP Conference must come together with Articles of Impeachment. Spend as much money as it takes to apply pressure on moderate Dems that know they will lose their seats if they vote NO on impeachment. Cont’d — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) September 10, 2021

For the Republicans who are rolling your eyes saying it can’t be done, that exact attitude is everything wrong with our conference and your voters hate it. Cont’d — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) September 10, 2021

I witnessed 10 Rs vote to impeach Trump and 11 Rs vote with Dems to kick me off committees. Those traitorous votes are exactly why we fail to achieve our goals. Mock me & be angry at me all you want, but it’s business as usual that fails. And even our enemies know it. Cont’d — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) September 10, 2021

We may be short only a few votes but Biden has burned his own voters and many in his party. We start with Biden and go down the list. They are ALL responsible and ALL impeachable. Cont’d — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) September 10, 2021

Republicans must take action or face the devastating reality of losing the trust and confidence of Republican voters going into ‘22, and many are already on the fence bc of the election and lack of real effort to fix it by elected Rs. Cont’d — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) September 10, 2021

She concluded her thread by stressing again that Republicans must get in gear and start accomplishing something if they want to secure the trust needed to actually retake Congress in 2022 and then, hopefully, the White House in 2024.

Another step they can take, she wrote, besides trying to file articles of impeachment against Biden, is to stop promoting “weak Republicans to chairmanships” and other high-profile positions.

“Those weak and moderate Republicans don’t reflect the values of our base or our party. Why are they the ones diluting the decisions and stopping the fight?” she explained.

View the rest of her thread below:

Ever since I’ve been in Congress, I have legislated exactly the way I talk on TV and in speeches. Minority or majority should not matter. We should fight just as hard no matter what. Do what we say we are going to do and fight no matter what. Cont’d — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) September 10, 2021

After all that’s what the 13 American soldiers did that Joe Biden killed. They followed orders and did the job they were told to do. Why can’t Republicans in Congress do the same damn thing even if it looks hard? Cont’d — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) September 10, 2021

Here is what doesn’t work. GOP Conference calls & meetings that are nothing but altar calls for money. Yes we have to raise money to take the House, but I will no longer be silent about half of the 20 “Republicans” that are benefactors of all that money for reelection. Cont’d — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) September 10, 2021

The top 20 Republicans that the NRCC fights for contain 4 Republicans that voted to impeach Trump and 6 that voted to kick me off committees. And 1 did both. They call these moderate Republicans (or really some are Democrats in disguise) “majority makers.” Cont’d — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) September 10, 2021

While yes we as a conference have to fight harder to win and keep tight districts, we should not promote weak Republicans to chairmanships, help pass their crappy bills, and highlight them on Fox News all the time. Cont’d — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) September 10, 2021

Those weak and moderate Republicans don’t reflect the values of our base or our party. Why are they the ones diluting the decisions and stopping the fight? Hence back to where I started on why I ran for Congress, Republican failures to do what they said they would do. Cont’d — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) September 10, 2021

Since I have paid all $175,000 of my conference dues, I have every single right to talk about how the money should be spent. It should be spent on electing Republicans who will act like Republicans and not just play one on TV. Cont’d — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) September 10, 2021

Because in case you all weren’t paying attention, Joe Biden went full dictator yesterday and said out loud that this was just step one. Cont’d — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) September 10, 2021

I’ve already submitted 4 different Articles of Impeachment on Joe Biden. I’m proud of my few colleagues who cosponsored and so are Republican voters all over America. But we are waiting on the rest of the conference to do what our voters are screaming for. Cont’d — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) September 10, 2021

I want more than anyone to take back the House in ‘22 and take it all in ‘24, but I also want my party to save this country from these old communists who radicalized decades ago to destroy it from within. Cont’d — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) September 10, 2021

Right now I have no confidence in the current leadership to do their job effectively to stop the Democrats unprecedented attack on our freedoms and our children’s future because they are taking no action to prove it. Cont’d — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) September 10, 2021

They are the first to throw me under the bus even though the entire base and their own voters and donors support me. Cont’d — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) September 10, 2021

Prioritizing fundraising, press releases, and public messaging without organizing, communicating, and strategically planning with our conference to actually stop an extremely vulnerable and weak president is unbelievable to me. Cont’d — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) September 10, 2021

The Democrats impeached Trump for a phone call and a 3 hour riot and Biden is IMPEACHABLE for high crimes and treason. Cont’d — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) September 10, 2021

The Democrats want every Republican head on a platter and two feckless Republicans are on their witch hunt committee to make it happen and we can’t even kick those 2 traitors out of our own conference! Cont’d — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) September 10, 2021

Yes I am breaking the 11th commandant and believe me I love Ronald Reagan. But I refuse to sit by silent and watch our constitution burned like a sacrifice to the false gods of Marxism and our children’s future sliced up and served on a silver platter to Communist China. Cont’d — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) September 10, 2021

The timestamps on the tweets show that it took her four minutes to write the thread. Hopefully, her colleagues will spend more than four minutes reading it in full and thinking deeply over the points she made.

see all) Latest posts by Vivek Saxena

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

