https://www.bizpacreview.com/2021/09/11/marjorie-taylor-greene-takes-weak-republicans-to-the-woodshed-for-not-stopping-dictator-joe-biden-1132872/

Get the latest BPR news delivered free to your inbox daily. SIGN UP HERE

CHECK OUT WeThePeople.store for best SWAG!

In a lengthy Twitter thread posted Friday, Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene violated former President Ronald Reagan’s 11th Commandment to share a dire warning with her Republican “colleagues.”

The lengthy thread took aim at her “colleagues” for their “broken campaign promises” and warned that if they don’t apply “real pressure” to the Democrat Party’s increasingly radical, “Communist” agenda, they’ll retake nothing in 2022.

“Dear Colleagues, Since Dictator Joe Biden started phase 1 of the Dems’ Communist takeover of America yesterday & I don’t have a GOP Conference call on my calendar or an email in my inbox from leadership to stop this insanity, well I’m going to be more direct than usual,” the first tweet in the thread reads.

This tweet suggests she was inspired to speak out against her fellow Republicans in violation of Reagan’s 11th Commandment — “Thou shalt not speak ill of any fellow Republican” — because of the sweeping, authoritarian, and arguably tyrannical vaccine mandate announced by former President Joe Biden a day earlier.

She continued by noting that the reason she ran for office in 2020 was because of the exasperation she’d felt at seeing Republicans lose control of the House and Senate over their “broken promises” like repealing Obamacare and funding/building a border wall.

“It can not be overstated that when Republicans don’t do what they say, they give no reason for people to support them,” she wrote.

“Along with millions of R voters, it was then that I realized that if Republicans can’t accomplish the most important and easiest of campaign promises, when they held a strong majority with a President like Trump, then they never will. So I ran for Congress and here I am,” she added.

As a congresswoman, she continued, she’s gotten in the habit of giving “speeches to hundreds of thousands of Republican voters every single week,” and what she’s discovered in the process is that virtually all GOP voters “are fed up with Republicans in Congress doing nothing to stop Dictator Joe Biden and the outright destruction to our country.”

And so, she added, if Republicans think retaking the House and Senate in 2022 is a sure bet, they could be in for a rude awakening.

“We won’t have a Constitution or country left to take back in ‘22 and definitely not in ‘24, if Republicans in Congress don’t get their asses in gear,” she warned.

Even when Republicans controlled all of Congress — and under a Republican president, to boot — Democrats stayed on the warpath.

In 2018, the Democratic National Committee sued then-President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign over the Russian collusion delusion hoax.

Meanwhile, even though they lacked the power to do anything at the time, congressional Democrats kept trying to file impeachment articles against Trump.

In doing so, they built the foundation for the impeachment that they eventually pursued after retaking the House in 2018.

As of September 2021, it appeared Greene was the lone congressional Republican to try and file impeachment articles against President Joe Biden, despite his litany of constitutional violations and his abdication of duty in Afghanistan.

What with the president’s latest violation, Greene demanded in her thread that congressional Republicans as a whole file articles of impeachment and — more importantly — apply pressure on moderate Democrats to join the effort.

“If Republicans are worth their weight in salt then they better wake up and realize that they are leaving their own with no confidence and feeling like they have to take matters in their own hands,” she wrote.

“Here is what must be done. Impeach Joe Biden. The GOP Conference must come together with Articles of Impeachment. Spend as much money as it takes to apply pressure on moderate Dems that know they will lose their seats if they vote NO on impeachment,” she added.

And, she continued, she doesn’t want to hear her colleagues claim “it can’t be done.”

“[T]hat exact attitude is everything wrong with our conference and your voters hate it,” she wrote.

She concluded her thread by stressing again that Republicans must get in gear and start accomplishing something if they want to secure the trust needed to actually retake Congress in 2022 and then, hopefully, the White House in 2024.

Another step they can take, she wrote, besides trying to file articles of impeachment against Biden, is to stop promoting “weak Republicans to chairmanships” and other high-profile positions.

“Those weak and moderate Republicans don’t reflect the values of our base or our party. Why are they the ones diluting the decisions and stopping the fight?” she explained.

View the rest of her thread below:

The timestamps on the tweets show that it took her four minutes to write the thread. Hopefully, her colleagues will spend more than four minutes reading it in full and thinking deeply over the points she made.

Vivek Saxena
Latest posts by Vivek Saxena (see all)
You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...