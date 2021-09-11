http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/7sLrsVPGbVc/

During Saturday’s Republican Weekly Address, Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL) said that in the twenty years since September 11, veterans made “sacrifice after sacrifice in order to keep evil out of our communities, to prevent war from being fought on our streets or in our shopping centers or in our schools.” And told his fellow veterans, “even as we see the heartbreaking scenes caused by President Biden’s catastrophic withdrawal, I know that this war was lost because of Pennsylvania Avenue. It was not lost because of you.”

Mast said, “This week marks the 20th anniversary of September 11, and for the past twenty years, we’ve seen thousands of soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines make sacrifice after sacrifice in order to keep evil out of our communities, to prevent war from being fought on our streets or in our shopping centers or in our schools. I’m proud to have served with many of those men and women in Afghanistan. And as a bomb technician serving with the 28th Ordinance Company, alongside the 75th Ranger Regiment, I saw, firsthand, their commitment to our country and our flag and their brothers and sisters in arms. To this day, they are an inspiration to me and to all Americans.”

He continued, “That is my message to the veterans of the war on terror, even as we see the heartbreaking scenes caused by President Biden’s catastrophic withdrawal, I know that this war was lost because of Pennsylvania Avenue. It was not lost because of you.”

Mast concluded, “[N]o matter what, you served bravely. You served with honor. You served with compassion, and you served those who stood shoulder-to-shoulder with you. When the explosion that took both of my legs went off, my brothers ran across a minefield in order to save my life. Those ties that bind us can never be severed. And they will always be worth it.”

