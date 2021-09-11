https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/09/11/nikki-fried-wants-everybody-to-never-forget-9-11-or-that-shes-running-for-florida-governor/

On this 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, we’ve already seen Florida Democrat Pam Keith letting everybody know that what happened at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th of this year means that 9/11/01 is no longer the worst thing that happened to America in her lifetime.

Another Florida Democrat, Nikki Fried, is running for governor of that state, which is a fact she reminded everybody about in a tweet about 9/11:

Keep it classy!

Fried’s campaign never takes even the briefest of breathers.

