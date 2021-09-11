https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/09/no_author/nurses-against-ca-vax-mandate/
September 11, 2021
Writes Martin Hill:
I just finished watching the whole thing. This is very very very very good and very powerful. It is a must see. It will make you angry and bring you to tears at times. Dozens and dozens of nurses who have devoted their lives to carrying for their fellow humans, who face risking everything because of the California vaccine mandate which is said to take effect September 30. The whole thing is very good but you can start at minute 32:31 here, where a law student gets her 3 minutes: