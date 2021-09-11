https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/paula-bolyard/2021/09/11/on-9-11-obama-dhs-sec-jeh-johnson-warns-of-principle-threat-to-the-homeland-hint-its-not-terrorism-n1477802

“We are safer when it comes to the threat of a large-scale 9/11-type attacker by a foreign terrorist organization,” former DHS Sec. Jeh Johnson told Fox News host Neil Cavuto on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attack.

On this solemn day of remembrance, the Obama DHS secretary warned about “domestic-based” threats and acknowledged that there are threats from terror organizations planning attacks in places like Yemen, the Horn of Africa, and Afghanistan. “ISIS-K is on the rise now because of the profile of the attack” in Afghanistan,” he said. “You’ve also gotta be concerned about those here who radicalize in secret, who can do a lot of damage.”

But what really worries Johnson is… wait for it… global warming.

“We’ve got, of course, global warming, and as I see it, the threat there are severe weather events on aging infrastructure, the impacts on aging infrastructure—we’ve got aging infrastructure just within a couple blocks of where we sit,” near the site of the 9/11 attacks, he warned.

(Aside: I’m old enough to remember when the term “global warming” was tossed aside for “climate change” after the hair-on-fire alarmists’ predictions didn’t come true. It’s hard to keep up with the left’s linguistic gymnastics, isn’t it?)

Earlier this week, Johnson wrote in an op-ed that “foreign-based terrorism is not the principal threat to our homeland.”

“As tracked by the Anti-Defamation League and others, acts of violence in the U.S. by domestic-based extremists now outpace those committed by foreign terrorists,” he said. “Further, as I write, we are in the midst of yet another lethal Covid-19 surge. Longer term, we must address global warming and daily attacks in cyberspace.”

“The threat to our nation evolves even as we speak, 20 years later after 9/11,” Johnson told Cavuto. “I hope that we never get complacent.”

Increasingly, the U.S. military, the FBI, the DHS, and other agencies tasked with protecting the American people are more focused on getting woke, fighting imaginary monsters under the bed, and forcing vaccines into the veins of its employees than on detecting real threats. It’s the definition of the complacency Johnson warned of, but he seems oblivious to that fact.

Foreign terrorists—Islamic jihadis—continue to wage war on Americans and other infidel nations. As we saw with the 9/11 attacks, they are patient, willing to bide their time in order to attack when we have our guard down, when we’re “complacent.” Johnson’s reassurances that we’re safer today than we were on Sept. 11, 2001, show willful blindness to the real threats facing our country.

