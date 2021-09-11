https://www.westernjournal.com/dead-body-priest-says-devout-catholic-biden-wouldnt-receive-communion-church-flashback/

Liberals tend to believe they’d be better off running everything. That now includes the Roman Catholic Church.

Since Joe Biden became a candidate for president in 2019, many who may never have stepped foot in a Catholic parish have suddenly become familiar with the Roman Catholic Canon Law that says that “those … obstinately persevering in manifest grave sin are not to be admitted to holy communion.”

It’s that “manifest grave sin” bit — specifically, Biden’s pro-abortion position — that led one priest to deny him communion in 2019. It also led the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops to vote overwhelmingly in June to draft a statement on communion policy.

With the president digging in his heels on pro-abortion politics, calls to bar him from the altar are likely to intensify.

Biden has publicly reversed his long-held stance that life begins at conception — one of the bedrock Roman Catholic teachings, no matter what one believes about whether the “right” to abort an unborn child is enshrined in the Constitution.

“I have been and continue to be a strong supporter of Roe v Wade, number one…I respect them, those who believe life begins at the moment of conception and all, I respect that. Don’t agree, but I respect that.” President Biden, a Catholic, reacts to Texas’ heartbeat law. pic.twitter.com/RsOo45Mwip — EWTN Pro-Life Weekly (@EWTNProLife) September 3, 2021

Biden’s Democratic allies are incensed that Catholic leaders would rebuke their “devout Catholic” president for rejecting the church’s teaching.

Consider, for instance, the outrage on the left when the Rev. William Kosco said he would give Biden communion “over my dead body.” According to the Latin Times, Kosco made the remark during a February sermon at St. Henry Church in Buckeye, Arizona.

Kosco recounted a visit to Auschwitz three decades ago and how the ashes of the cremated dead often made it appear that it was snowing in summer.





“Brothers and sisters, it’s 30 years later, and it’s still snowing outside,” Kosco said. “It’s snowing with the ashes of the innocent unborn. More of them are being killed every year in the United States of American than the death camp of Auschwitz killed in its entire five-year history.”

“On top of that, we’ve just recently elected a Catholic president — and he is Catholic. He’s baptized, he is a member of the family. We’ve just elected a Catholic president who is diametrically opposed to all of the basic moral principles that are proclaimed by the Roman Catholic Church.

“Not only abortion and the sanctity of human life, but the sanctity of marriage and this gender silliness,” he continued. “He’s a member of my family, he’s the most powerful man in the world, and he is absolutely opposed to the basic understanding that God is the author of life.”

How did this happen? It’s because, Kosco said, “our bishops have been silent for 60 years through bad catechesis and cowardice. They have barely said a thing.”

He went on to say that “you are welcome here, even if you’re pro-abortion, but your ideas are not welcome here and they will be given no quarter.

“The same with Joe Biden. … Joe Biden is welcome to come to Mass here. His ideas are not welcome here. And if you ask me a follow-up question — ‘Would you give him communion?’ — no, over my dead body. Not until he repents. He’s a public figure, he needs to publicly repent and we need to pray for his conversion.”

Well, cue the liberal apoplexy.

Here’s Ron Filipkowski — an ex-Republican federal prosecutor who now acts as a low-rent Lincoln Project and collects clips that he thinks make conservatives look bad — tweeting excerpts of Kosco’s homily.

Catholic Priest William Kosco in Buckeye, AZ tell parishioners that Joe Biden’s “ideas are not welcome here…Would you give him communion? No. Over my dead body. Not until he repents.” pic.twitter.com/0iHsJcTO7c — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) March 20, 2021

“While his church enjoys 501(c)(3) tax exempt status as non-political, he continues his attack on Biden,” Filipkowski wrote.

While his church enjoys 501(c)(3) tax exempt status as non-political, he continues his attack on Biden. pic.twitter.com/xtEJhCf5pS — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) March 20, 2021

Filipkowski apparently didn’t have the time to watch the full video. Kosco made it clear that his homily wasn’t a political attack but was meant for any Catholic who disavowed the teachings of the church.

Apparently, though, any suggestion that our “devout Catholic” president is subject to the rules of the Catholic Church is political.

Filipkowski, who calls himself the “general counsel for the woke mob” in his Twitter bio,” added this handy bit of information for said mob:

I don’t know if anybody would want the contact info for Father Kosco’s diocese, but I thought I would attached it just in case. https://t.co/859uqblahe — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) March 20, 2021

Just in case.

It’s worth noting that the threat of revoking the Catholic Church’s tax-exempt status if it denies communion to pro-abortion Democrats is a common theme among liberals.

In the wake of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ decision to reinforce the rules for communion, California Democratic Rep. Jared Huffman threatened to take a look at the church’s tax-exempt status.

If they’re going to politically weaponize religion by “rebuking” Democrats who support women’s reproductive choice, then a “rebuke” of their tax-exempt status may be in order. https://t.co/P6TGVCOMYp — Rep. Jared Huffman (@JaredHuffman) June 18, 2021

Catholic politicians apparently aren’t subject to the rules of their faith, according to Democrats — who’ll then turn around and lionize the president as a “devout Catholic.”

Morals aren’t fungible, however, and the left can’t nationalize the Roman Catholic Church.

And if liberals think Kosco is going to be the only priest to speak up over the next few years, they have another thing coming.

