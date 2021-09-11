http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/4hixOeegm5E/

Presidents and political leaders appeared Saturday at the World Trade Center memorial in New York City, marking the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001.

President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, former President Barack Obama, former First Lady Michelle Obama, former President Bill Clinton, former First Lady Hillary Clinton gathered for the memorial service in New York.

Everyone wore masks as the coronavirus pandemic continues. At one point in the ceremony, Biden pointed someone out in the crowd, pulled down his mask, and shouted some words to them.

Others attending the memorial were House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani also attended the ceremony, standing next to New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio.

Former President George Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush attended the Flight 93 memorial service in Pennsylvania as well as Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff.

Former President Donald Trump has not confirmed reports that he may visit the World Trade Center memorial later in the day.

