This 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks that killed nearly 3,000 has been a strange one. The media are still centered around President Biden, seeing the attack as it affected Joe Biden, the senator. As Twitchy reported, the Washington Post has traced the entire arc of Biden’s political career post-9/11, from ensemble member to best supporting actor to leading man.

Politico is also looking at Sept. 11, 2001, as it affected Biden, and has come away with the thesis that that was the day Biden stepped into the role of national consoler, a role that has defined his public life.

A moment of chaos turned into a frantic attempt to address the nation, and gave the public a hint of how Biden would operate in the Oval Officehttps://t.co/GgbiydFZBg — POLITICO (@politico) September 11, 2021

On #September11, Joe Biden stepped into a role that’s defined his public life: the consoler. My latest on what that day looked like for him and how it helped define and solidify his worldview. https://t.co/oHa9F5wFtX — Eugene Daniels (@EugeneDaniels2) September 11, 2021

We think Donald Trump had it right when he gave reporters the slip and visited with first responders today. We didn’t know the day would be all about Biden. Eugene Daniels writes:

In those subsequent moments, Biden made his entrance into a dark and difficult chapter in U.S. history, one that would see him play an instrumental role in the U.S. response over the course of two decades. In the process, he gave the American public one of the first real glimpses of a personality trait that has come to define his career in politics and his conduct in the presidency. The then-Senator’s first inclination in the milieu of fear and chaos was that he had the responsibility, perch, and unique skill set to comfort; and that he needed to find a way to speak to the public. Biden has always prided himself on his oratorical skills, which he had honed over time despite a childhood stutter.

His oratorical skills?

Who wrote this? Ron Klain? — Marty Davis (@MartyDavis) September 11, 2021

🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮 — Colonel David (@seem610) September 11, 2021

“Biden has always prided himself on his oratorical skills, which he had honed over time despite a childhood stutter”. Unreal. He plagiarized full speeches off Neil Kinnock. — cypressaviation (@cypressaviation) September 11, 2021

Oh please. You tools. — Lonewolfrider (@ridehard2020) September 11, 2021

This article is hot dogshit. First off, Biden wanted to get in front of the cameras for his own self interests. Second, he never told Bush to return to DC, and nobody cared what Biden—a washed up retread—thought. This is revisionist history of the worst kind, told by a liar. — @1776Thanos (@1776Thanos1) September 11, 2021

What a disgusting puff piece; shame. — Will Ellingham (@WillEllingham) September 11, 2021

For the 20th anniversary of 9/11 Joe Biden abandoned hundreds of Americans in Afghanistan and oversaw Afghan allies falling to their deaths from planes trying to escape terrorist hordes. #Compassion — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) September 11, 2021

Any update on how he’s consoling the hundreds of Americans he abandoned to the Taliban? Or the family of humanitarian worker he killed in a drone strike? https://t.co/N5QbB3TTSy — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) September 11, 2021

Did he call the family of that dude delivering water that he droned to make up for getting 13 Marines killed? I’m thinking they need some consolation. — Cooper MacBride (@CooperGMacBride) September 11, 2021

“Sorry I killed you and your family in retaliation for the terrorist attack I enabled, which you had nothing to do with” https://t.co/pHzH4XwwtA — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) September 11, 2021

Looking at his watch, — E. Perez (@eplatina9) September 11, 2021

Here’s a clue that anyone but a narcissist understands: No one in the throes of grief over a combat death of their twenty-something child wants to hear how your son died several years ago in a world class hospital bed surrounded by loved ones, including his children. No one. — Ann (@datmaven) September 11, 2021

Is it too insensitive to call it “the Beau card”? Because Biden plays it a lot.

Biden has been your prototypical useless Washington insider for four decades. He’s basically a stupid hateful moron that can pretend well for the cameras. Enjoy this shit show of a presidency. — theodophilus (@theodophilus2) September 11, 2021

Actually what he stepped into was a pile of sh** of his own making. He’s the most despised person on the planet at the moment. No rehabilitation is possible. He needs to resign! — SOU812 (@SOU8121) September 11, 2021

What’s funny is it was just a couple of weeks ago when a Democratic strategist called out Politico as a right-wing propaganda organization and urged Democrats to freeze them out.

Spitter or swallower? — Harrison Bergeron (@david_amrine) September 11, 2021

