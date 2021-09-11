https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/11/politico-on-sept-11-joe-biden-stepped-into-the-role-thats-defined-his-public-life-the-consoler/

This 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks that killed nearly 3,000 has been a strange one. The media are still centered around President Biden, seeing the attack as it affected Joe Biden, the senator. As Twitchy reported, the Washington Post has traced the entire arc of Biden’s political career post-9/11, from ensemble member to best supporting actor to leading man.

Politico is also looking at Sept. 11, 2001, as it affected Biden, and has come away with the thesis that that was the day Biden stepped into the role of national consoler, a role that has defined his public life.

We think Donald Trump had it right when he gave reporters the slip and visited with first responders today. We didn’t know the day would be all about Biden. Eugene Daniels writes:

In those subsequent moments, Biden made his entrance into a dark and difficult chapter in U.S. history, one that would see him play an instrumental role in the U.S. response over the course of two decades. In the process, he gave the American public one of the first real glimpses of a personality trait that has come to define his career in politics and his conduct in the presidency. The then-Senator’s first inclination in the milieu of fear and chaos was that he had the responsibility, perch, and unique skill set to comfort; and that he needed to find a way to speak to the public.

Biden has always prided himself on his oratorical skills, which he had honed over time despite a childhood stutter.

His oratorical skills?

Is it too insensitive to call it “the Beau card”? Because Biden plays it a lot.

What’s funny is it was just a couple of weeks ago when a Democratic strategist called out Politico as a right-wing propaganda organization and urged Democrats to freeze them out.

