President Joe Biden spoke to reporters in Shanksville, Pennsylvania Saturday as part of his 9/11 anniversary tour, and said “I’m a big boy” when asked about his falling poll numbers after the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan.

When asked about that bug-out from Afghanistan, Biden seemed to stick with the false binary choice that America either had to stay and fight another 20 years or totally botch the troop drawdown. And he did that weird thing he always does where he leans in and whispers.

Yes, what’s the strategy?

But today was supposed to be his triumphant victory lap over ending our 20-year war in Afghanistan.

