President Joe Biden spoke to reporters in Shanksville, Pennsylvania Saturday as part of his 9/11 anniversary tour, and said “I’m a big boy” when asked about his falling poll numbers after the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Speaking to reporters, Biden responds to falling poll numbers and criticism for Afghanistan: “I get it, a lot more direct attacks on me … I’m a big boy. I’ve been doing this for a long time.” pic.twitter.com/jBDKYFnwsB — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) September 11, 2021

When asked about that bug-out from Afghanistan, Biden seemed to stick with the false binary choice that America either had to stay and fight another 20 years or totally botch the troop drawdown. And he did that weird thing he always does where he leans in and whispers.

Biden defends botched Afghan withdrawal: “Can al Qaeda come back? Yeah. But guess what, it is already back other places. What’s the strategy? Any place al Qaeda is, we’re going to invade and have troops stay there? Come on.” pic.twitter.com/tjpLoCfqgk — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 11, 2021

Yes, what’s the strategy?

God he sucks at this — GuidedByGeorge (@GuidedbyGeorge) September 11, 2021

Why in the hell does he HAVE to do that cringe creepy whisper talk???!! 🤮 — Teryn (@thc9698) September 11, 2021

So creepy — Victoria (@MrsBearKitten) September 11, 2021

Creepy semi whisper voice. So cringeworthy. 😬😬 — Whisky.mtns (@Mtns_Whiskey) September 11, 2021

Biden’s whispering again. — Elwood P. Dowd (@ThomasDestry) September 11, 2021

That’s all you have to say.

You killed 13 of our troops and 20 others were injured in #Afghanistan due to your incompetence. And stop your creepy whispering. @POTUS — LindaSG (@LindaLSG) September 11, 2021

What did he just say? God save us. — jet1958 (@jet1958) September 11, 2021

So annoying. — Fortified (@PennNichols) September 11, 2021

Something tells me his handlers won’t like that he answered this question. — anamatopoeia (@lseeburr) September 11, 2021

I can’t believe we have three more years of this. — Barbara Matthews 🇺🇸 (@barbarapagem) September 11, 2021

3+ more years. 😬😫 — Anna (@wolters_ann) September 11, 2021

Even when he has his wits about him, he’s a complete idiot, and a dangerously arrogant one at that. — Paul Cannon (@PaulCannon64) September 11, 2021

He really strikes fear in our enemies that’s for sure 🤡 — NeVeRMoRe (@Bird_or_Devil) September 11, 2021

He’s got no plan — Big_A (@asomer) September 11, 2021

He’s the worst. — SWFLRightWinger (@RightSwfl) September 11, 2021

What a joke. — Dr. Man-Bear-Pig ⚔️ (@Man_Bear_Pig3) September 11, 2021

Geezus. No wonder his handlers didn’t want him to speak today. — Tami Noling (@taminoling) September 11, 2021

Again, he ignores criticisms of how his botching of the withdrawal stranded thousands of Americans in Afghanistan, gifted billions of dollars of military equipment and weaponry to the Taliban, and caused the deaths of six children and thirteen Marines. — jejune2016 (@jejune2016) September 11, 2021

But today was supposed to be his triumphant victory lap over ending our 20-year war in Afghanistan.

