Many Americans and people around the world are begging President Trump to return and save the free world. The President told the Gateway Pundit not to worry.
On Friday President Trump met with the Gateway Pundit. We shared the story of our friends in Italy who told us on Friday to ask President Trump whether he is coming back. The entire world is praying for his return. In response, the President said the following.
So Joe I think you’re going to be very happy. Because of the campaign finance laws and rules and regulations, which by the way are ridiculous, are not allowed to say otherwise you have a whole new level of craziness happen. And, I think you are going to be very happy. He will be very happy and I appreciate the question.
