If you work for the federal government, you must get vaxxed or get a new job.

If you are in the military, you must get vaxxed or face court-martial.

If you are an elected member of Congress or on staff at Capitol Hill, you do NOT have to be vaxxed. It’s government elitism and privilege all wrapped up in a Medical Dictatorship. According to Newsweek:

Joe Biden’s new vaccine mandates for federal employees don’t apply to members of Congress or those who work for Congress or the federal court system. Biden issued two executive orders on Thursday requiring vaccination against COVID for federal workers and contractors who work for the federal government. He also asked the Department of Labor to issue an emergency order requiring businesses with more than 100 employees to ensure their workers are vaccinated or tested on a weekly basis. However, Biden’s order on federal workers applies to employees of the executive branch. The House of Representatives and the Senate belong to the separate legislative branch, and the courts to the judicial branch of the federal government. Biden’s COVID action plan – “Path Out of the Pandemic” – published on the White House website makes the effect of the vaccine mandate clear. The plan says: “Building on the President’s announcement in July to strengthen safety requirements for unvaccinated federal workers, the President has signed an Executive Order to take those actions a step further and require all federal executive branch workers to be vaccinated.” “The President also signed an Executive Order directing that this standard be extended to employees of contractors that do business with the federal government,” the plan goes on. “As part of this effort, the Department of Defense, the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Indian Health Service, and the National Institute of Health will complete implementation of their previously announced vaccination requirements that cover 2.5 million people.”

The Biden-Harris regime has always favored those who believe they are better than everyone else. Whether it’s members of government or rich cronies, there are those with privilege and then there are the rest of us.

