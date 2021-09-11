https://www.dailywire.com/news/proposed-9-11-resolution-from-school-board-member-who-spoke-of-jihad-spends-1-paragraph-honoring-dead-americans-10-lamenting-muslim-discrimination

Earlier this week, The Daily Wire reported that a school board member whose father was on the board of the mosque attended by 9/11 hijackers and who hired as imam a top Al-Qaeda operative, opposed a resolution honoring the victims of the attacks.

Fairfax County, Virginia, school board member Abrar Omeish lambasted her fellow Democrats for not supporting an “alternative” resolution she had proposed, which had not been made public. Her supporters said she merely wanted an “inclusive” statement that would add a little balance to a statement honoring the 3,000 Americans who died on September 11, 2001, with a reminder that some Muslims experienced discrimination in the aftermath.

Ms Omeish wanted a truthful, inclusive statement instead of the usual whitewashing that is so devoid of meaning. 9/11 and its aftermath is complex, and people like Luke still use it to paint with a racist brush, tarnishing the heroes they claim to hold so reverently — Desiree (@Desarrayed) September 10, 2021

Now, Omeish has posted her version of the resolution, and it is more extreme than one would have imagined — spending only one paragraph on the 3,000 dead Americans, and 10 paragraphs mourning the discrimination faced by Muslims, such as 25 reported anti-Muslim hate crimes in the state of Virginia twenty years ago.

The resolution is called “Commemorating Twenty Years of Social and Political Impact of the September 11, 2001 Terrorist Attacks” and concludes with the statement “BE IT RESOLVED, that the Fairfax County School Board encourages the teaching of September 11, 2001 and its social and political impacts on our community and our country, as a lesson in the dangers of collective blame, xenophobia, and the demonization of entire populations,” and that the School Board “denounces two decades of policies, actions, and rhetoric which disproportionately impacted Arab Americans, American Muslims, and those percieved [sic] to be Arabs or Muslims here in Fairfax County and across our country.”

Omeish lives with her father Esam, who was a director of the Dar al-Hijrah mosque in Falls Church, Virginia, and hired as its imam Anwar al-Awlaki, who former President Barack Obama later ordered to be killed by drone strike. The mosque was attended by two of the 9/11 hijackers as well as the shooter in the 2009 attack on Fort Hood, Texas.

Omeish was the Virginia co-chair of the Bernie Sanders presidential campaign. In June, she gave a graduation speech in which she told a mainly-immigrant class of high schoolers that they were entering a world filled with “racism, extreme versions of individualism and capitalism, [and] white supremacy,” and encouraged them to remember their “jihad” and reject the concepts of objectivity and neutrality.

In May, a Jewish group rescinded an award she was set to receive for promoting “equity” after she wrote, “Hurts my heart to celebrate while Israel kills Palestinians & desecrates the Holy Land right now. Apartheid & colonization were wrong yesterday and will be today, here and there.”

The proposed resolution, which no other member of the school board agreed to support, says in its entirety:

Related: Equity Office Marks 9/11 By Bemoaning ‘Prejudice’ Against Muslims With Play In Which American Muslims Cheer Attack

Related: School Board Member Whose Father Led 9/11 Hijackers’ Mosque Opposes Resolution Honoring Victims

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

