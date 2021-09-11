https://noqreport.com/2021/09/11/psaki-refuses-to-give-an-answer-when-asked-why-american-workers-are-required-to-be-vaccinated-but-illegal-aliens-are-not-video/

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Friday refused to give an answer when asked why American workers are required to be vaccinated but illegal aliens are not.

On Thursday tyrant Joe Biden mandated vaccines for federal workers. Biden also said businesses with 100+ employees will be forced to either test workers or prove they are vaccinated in a workaround with OSHA.

The new rules apply to American workers but not illegal aliens .

Americans are now second-class citizens.

Illegal aliens get to live off the largess of the American taxpayer without being subjected to the same Covid restrictions.

When Peter Doocy asked why illegal aliens are given special treatment, Psaki replied, “That’s correct” and moved on to the next question.VIDEO: DOOCY: Vaccines are required for “people at a business with more than 100 people. It is not a requirement for migrants at the border. Why?” @PressSec : “That’s correct” — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 10, 2021