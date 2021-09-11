https://newsbusters.org/blogs/free-speech/autumn-johnson/2021/09/11/reminder-twitter-censored-dave-rubin-predicting-what

Dave Rubin called it, and Twitter is once again being slammed for its hypocrisy.

Rubin reminded users that despite the recent news that the Biden administration will mandate vaccines for federal employees, the platform censored him months ago for saying the admin would do the same thing.

“Reminder: Twitter banned me for saying they want a federal vaccine mandate back in July,” he tweeted Friday, posting a screenshot of his original tweet.

“They want a federal vaccine mandate for vaccines which are clearly not working as promised just weeks ago. People are getting and transmitting Covid despite vax. Plus now they’re prepping us for booster shots. A sane society would take a pause. We do not live in a sane society,” his original tweet said.

Twitter then demanded that he remove the tweet in order to be reinstated.

“Twitter forced [me] to delete the tweet to get my account back,” he said.

Comedian and YouTuber Nicole Arbour slammed Twitter over the move:

“What sane person could see this tweet as a valid reason for @RubinReport to be kicked off Twitter for the day, and not a very stark warning that they’re just trying to hide the uncomfortable truth.

“Nothing was incorrect. No false info.

“He’s locked out of Twitter.”

