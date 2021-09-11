https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/rudy-giuliani-shares-truth-clinton-obama-biden-9-11-ceremony-political-purposes/

Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City, commented today on how some Presidents attended the 9-11 ceremony today in New York for their own political gain.

New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, deemed “America’s Mayor” after the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center’s Twin Towers in Manhattan, on Saturday during an appearance on Newsmax TV looked back on the tragedy but also railed against Democrat ex-Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, as well as President Joe Biden, for their foreign policy actions in the Middle East and for being at the 20th-anniversary remembrance ceremonies at Ground Zero.

“Seeing those three presidents together, Clinton, who encourage this by not doing a thing about [Osama] bin Laden, Obama, who gave hundreds of millions to Iranian terrorists so they could kill people, and Biden, who just got Americans killed….they were up front,” Giuliani told Newsmax. “It was a completely politicized event. This event has never been politicized before.”

He added that, except for former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, and “actually, he came later on that day. Not a single one of them was there.”