Scott Presler—#ThePersistence on Twitter—hasn’t stopped cleaning up trash.

“We did a cleanup in New Orleans about two months ago,” says Presler, a conservative activist from northern Virginia who also registers voters and teaches people how to run for office.

More recently, he led a cleanup at the South Beach Boardwalk on Staten Island.

Presler’s cleanups began a little more than two years ago with a fateful Tweet.

In July of 2019, after Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.) said that children at the U.S.–Mexico border were “sitting in their own feces” and unable to shower, Trump responded on Twitter by calling the border “clean, efficient, & well-run, just very crowded,” while calling Cummings’ home district “a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess.”

The resulting conflagration on social media caught Presler’s eye. But something didn’t sit right.

“I was really disappointed, because I saw that everybody was quick to post on social media,” Presler says. “They wanted the likes, they wanted the retweets, they wanted the attention from posting about the problem of trash in Baltimore, but nobody was offering a solution.”

So Presler tweeted an announcement to his followers: he was going to Baltimore to pick up trash.

The message spread far and wide, thanks in part to Presler’s existing reach—he estimates he had about 250,000 Twitter followers at the time.

A few days later, Presler and 200 volunteers arrived in Baltimore, ready to help.

“We picked up twelve tons of trash in twelve hours on the most dangerous streets of America in West Baltimore,” he says.

Local media sneered.

“We assume it was pure motives that led a Trump supporter to launch a cleanup in Cummings’ district, right?” opined The Baltimore Sun.

But Presler persisted.

“I thought to myself, ‘Okay, I’m a private citizen. I don’t have millions of government resources at my disposal. And yet I was able to do a job that the government failed to do despite having unlimited resources to get the job done.’”

“I figured, why can’t I just do this across the country? And so I did.”

Presler’s cleanups have taken him everywhere from Denver, Colorado, where he removed graffiti from the Colorado State Capitol following the George Floyd riots and protests, to a homeless encampment in Van Nuys, California, where he says he cleaned up fifty tons of trash.

Where else?

Presler rattles off the names: Austin, Chicago, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Miami, Portland—the list goes on.

During last year’s violent summer, he cleaned cities hard hit by “mostly peaceful” protests.

“After the riots that burned down several businesses in Kenosha, Wisconsin, we went to Kenosha, and we did cleanups,” said Presler. “We spoke to several members of the community who saw their businesses burn to the ground—which, by the way, were minority-owned businesses.”

He conservatively estimates that he and his fellow volunteers have cleaned up hundreds of tons of trash.

Although Presler wears his heart on his sleeve, he says he didn’t make his cleanups political.

“When we went to Baltimore, it was just about Americans helping Americans,” Presler says. “I didn’t go in there with any political shirt. I went in there just as an American citizen.”

And according to Presler, the Baltimore Sun’s negative coverage actually got him more attention.

Of course, it wasn’t the only time that bad publicity backfired in his favor.

“I have been protested for picking up trash,” says Presler.

In San Francisco, a group of picketers chanted at Presler, telling him he should “go home.”

Presler’s take?

“I love living in a country where we have the freedom to choose—where I’m choosing to spend my time as a private citizen volunteering my time to pick up trash and make America a cleaner and greener place. How wonderful is it that other people can choose to spend their time as private citizens protesting?”

Even after cleaning up tons upon tons of American trash, Presler hasn’t given in to cynicism about the American people.

“My sense is the majority of people want to help,” he says. “And I think the majority of people also don’t know how to help. That’s where I see my role.”

“What we really need is more leaders to step up in society, who are going to be able to delegate, and who are going to be able to teach people what actions they can take to actually make a difference,” he adds.

“You don’t have to wait for government—you don’t have to wait for anybody else.”

Presler thinks his positive example has resonated.

“I now get messages from people all across the country who say, ‘Because of you, I went out with my son, or my daughter, and we went and picked up trash,’” he says.

The stories of those he’s met along the way also stick with him.

“It’s the people like Miss Louise—who was an 80-year-old grandmother, who came out of her home to find out what we were doing in Baltimore and was so thankful that people were actually showing attention, showing that they care, whereas so many people had just overlooked their situation,” he says.

Presler’s motto is simple: “Stop Talking, Start Doing.”

Nathan Worcester Nathan Worcester is an environmental reporter at The Epoch Times.

